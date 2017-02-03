Mid-Kansas News E-Editions

Take Our Poll

What is your favorite color?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

School Chief Blames Trump for Attack, Drawing the Ire of GOP

Brendan Steele, Byeong Hun An Share Phoenix Open Lead

Appeals Court Stays Texas Man’s Execution for 2004 Slaying

Rockets celebrate Yao Ming as Hall of Famer’s No. 11 jersey retired

Refugee Resettlement Agencies Brace for Funding Loss

Army Corps of Engineers Closing Dakota Pipeline Protest Camp

Rockets retire Yao Ming’s No. 11 jersey Friday night

Antonio Brown: My plan is to finish career with Steelers

President Trump’s Past Words on Presidential Travel

Bulls’ Jimmy Butler has heel bruise, won’t play at Houston