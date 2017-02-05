Mid-Kansas News E-Editions Take Our Poll What is your favorite color? Blue Green Purple Red Yellow Orange View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Cameroon Fights Back to Beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup Final February 5, 2017 O No, Canada: Singer Flubs Anthem at Raptors Game in NYC February 5, 2017 The Latest: Man Arrested in Jogger Death Faces Murder Charge February 5, 2017 Trump Ban Blocked, Spokesman Says Iranian Woman Back in US February 5, 2017 Idaho Judge Orders No Sex for Man Convicted of Rape February 5, 2017 Lowry’s Triple-Double Leads Raptors Past Nets, 103-95 February 5, 2017 Girl, 5, Killed in Accidental Shooting by Brother, 8 February 5, 2017 No. 12 UNC Beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in Relocated Game February 5, 2017 Fans Start Entering NRG Stadium February 5, 2017 Grubauer Shuts out Kings, Capitals Chase Budaj in 5-0 Win February 5, 2017