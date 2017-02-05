Mid-Kansas News E-Editions

Take Our Poll

What is your favorite color?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Video Of The Week

Video of the Week

National Headlines

Cameroon Fights Back to Beat Egypt 2-1 in African Cup Final

O No, Canada: Singer Flubs Anthem at Raptors Game in NYC

The Latest: Man Arrested in Jogger Death Faces Murder Charge

Trump Ban Blocked, Spokesman Says Iranian Woman Back in US

Idaho Judge Orders No Sex for Man Convicted of Rape

Lowry’s Triple-Double Leads Raptors Past Nets, 103-95

Girl, 5, Killed in Accidental Shooting by Brother, 8

No. 12 UNC Beats No. 20 Notre Dame 83-76 in Relocated Game

Fans Start Entering NRG Stadium

Grubauer Shuts out Kings, Capitals Chase Budaj in 5-0 Win