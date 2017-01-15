Casey receives Horizon Award January 15, 2017 Hoisington’s Morgenstern named Citizen of the Year January 13, 2017 Mid-Kansas News E-Editions Take Our Poll What is your favorite color? Blue Green Purple Red Yellow Orange View Results Loading ... Video Of The Week Video of the Week National Headlines Biden: Trump Should Retain Sanctions on Russia January 16, 2017 King’s Legacy Celebrated as Trump, Lewis Duel Lingers January 16, 2017 Explosion Targeting Policemen Reported in Turkey’s Southeast January 16, 2017 Peta Murgatroyd Talks ‘Real Life’ Post-Baby Body January 16, 2017 WATCH: Giant Alligator Caught on Video at Nature Reserve January 16, 2017 Hot or Not: J.T. Miller, Matthew Tkachuk riding high atop the latest under-24 rankings January 16, 2017 Military Going Ahead With Plan for Low-Level Fighter Jets January 16, 2017 Years After Slayings, Some Seek Relief in Killer’s Execution January 16, 2017 IMF Raises China Growth Forecast but Warns on Debt January 16, 2017 Villanova back at No. 1 after Baylor falls January 16, 2017