Chase senior making most of hardships

Julian continues to excel through adversity

By Mike Courson

Kebren Julian is not a big guy. Listed on the Chase High School football roster at 5-4, 140 pounds, he is usually one of the smallest players on the field.

Yet the senior has excelled on the gridiron. He rushed for 531 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his first seven games as a senior, he’s rushed for nearly 700 yards and 10 scores. As it turns out, getting around bigger guys is one of the easiest things he does.

Julian has never had it real easy. Things really began to go downhill when he was 17. Because his parents could not work, he took a job cleaning cattle trucks to help support the family. When his parents eventually split, he became the head of his own household, working, going to school, and playing football along the way.

“It’s actually really hard between the whole school, football practice, and going to work,” he said. “I get out of school at 3:30, go to practice and get out early at 5:30, head straight to work, get there at six, and I work until 9 or later depending on how many trucks we have. Then I try to do as much homework as I can, then go to sleep, wake up the next morning, and do it all over again.”

Then more disaster struck. On Oct. 5, a Wednesday afternoon, Julian and the Kats were preparing for that Friday’s big football game against South Barber. Around 4 p.m., a truck pulled up to the practice and Julian heard the bad news.

“We went in a huddle and I heard my name,” he said. “I looked back and didn’t see anybody and thought I was just hearing things. I heard it even louder and looked back and it was the Patten family.”

The Pattens informed Julian his house was on fire. He jumped in the back of their truck to race home.

“I was looking at the house and it wasn’t too bad,” he said. “I’m just staring at the house and just in shock. I look back and see the firefighters pull up. By the time I looked back up the house for a few seconds and looked back, the whole football team is at the back of the fire truck. That hit me so hard. They helped the firefighters pull the hoses out of the truck as fast as they could and helped out. It really felt good.”

“He looked at me and I told him to go,” said John Wellman, coach of the Chase football team. “He threw off his helmet and shoulder pads and jumped in the back of the truck. The players asked if they should go help. His house is only about two blocks from the school so they all sprinted to the fire.

“We got there about a minute before the fire truck got there. Because it’s a small fire department, at first there were only two firefighters. They put us to work hauling hoses. The fire hydrant was about a block away so we helped unroll the 50-pound hoses and got them hooked up so they could get more water going. It’s kind of a helpless feeling. You could already tell that, more than likely, that house was going to be a loss at that point.”

When Julian first arrived, mostly smoke was visible. In a matter of minutes, flames were visible and the fire continued to grow as firefighters arrived. Virtually everything inside the home was damaged or destroyed.

“I didn’t really know how I felt then,” Julian said. “It kind of put me in shock. It’s something you don’t think will happen to you until it actually happens, and it just blows you away after all that has happened to you in your life. You keep going. That’s the main thing. You take it one step at a time.”

That’s a concept that has worked for the senior before. When bad things happen, he has turned to friends and teammates. “Mainly, what kept me together was my friends (Conner Hill, Justin Oberle, Brandon Enfield, and special best friend, Audra),” he said. “They kept me together and kept me going. Football was a big, big thing. That kept me together, also. They were there for me so I was there for them.

“Conner has been there for me and I’ve been there for him. We have always had each other’s back like a brother. It feels like we are a family.”

“He’s a kid who has faced a lot of hardships in his life,” said Wellman. “He’s had to overcome a lot of adversity. Some kids that face problems like that develop a chip on their shoulder or a bad attitude, or they’re mean to other kids.

“I’ve never seen anything like that from Kebren. He’s someone everyone likes. He’s always positive. Even through this, you could tell he was down for a day or two, then he bounced right back. He just doesn’t let things keep him down.”

That positive attitude has paid off. Julian is a two-time state champion power lifter in his weight class, and he set a new state record in the bench press.

“He’s always been naturally strong but he’s worked at it a lot, too,” Wellman said. “He’s increased his bench press by more than 100 pounds in his four years of high school. You have to be pretty tough to be a four-year starter at that size. Being fast really helps.”

Julian has been a key contributor for the Kats on both sides of the ball for the past four seasons. Chase posted back-to-back 9-0 regular seasons in 2014 and 2015 and won district titles in both seasons. This year, after an 0-3 start, the Kats are one win away from another playoff berth.

“He’s our home run threat,” Wellman said of Julian. “Every time he touches the ball there’s a chance he’ll break off a big one. We always try to give him the ball in space whenever possible. On defense, he’s so fast to the football. There have been so many times where it looked like someone was going to break away for a touchdown run and he catches them from behind.”

That rough start to the season made for some rough weeks of practice, but the team turned the corner, and the fire helped forge a bond.

“We had a lot of things go wrong at the start of the year,” said Wellman. “I didn’t feel our team was close at all. We weren’t a close-knit group. We weren’t bonded together. I feel like this happening has helped bring us together.”

“Wellman is a really good coach,” said Julian. “I have a lot of respect for him and the way he keeps the team together. He’s a big deal.”

Julian, now living with his uncle, does have a little free time now and then. He enjoys shooting guns and playing video games. He’s considering attending Barton Community College and welding as a future profession. He also plans to turn today’s struggles into tomorrow’s success.

“I see myself not having a whole bunch of problems with money,” he said. “I’ve learned my lesson with the past and I know how to take care of it.”

Donations for Julian are still being accepted at Kats Korner convenience store in Chase, or checks can be made out to Julian and sent to Chase High School. Funds will be deposited into an account that can be accessed by Julian.