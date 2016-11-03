Andrea Macy receives March of Dimes award for work with cancer patients

By Karen La Pierre

Andrea Macy receives March of Dimes award for work with cancer patientsAndrea Macy knows what it is like to suffer with cancer. Diagnosed with leukemia during her years at Ellinwood High School, Macy won that battle.

And now she is giving back. She is an oncology nurse at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City and sees the battle every day.

For her dedication to her patients, she received the regional March of Dimes Nurse of the Year award for oncology last weekend in Kansas City.

She was nominated by her supervisor at Children’s Mercy.

There are 20 categories, and 900 people were nominated, Macy said. Those chosen to receive awards were chosen by anonymous professionals.

“I have pretty good relationship with my patients on a personal level because I went through it,” Macy said. “I can identify with their disease, their identity crisis, missing school, changing atmosphere.

“There are a lot of different things that happen when a teenager gets diagnosed with cancer that they can no longer do.”

Macy grew up in Ellinwood, the daughter of Tom Macy and Marla Macy. She was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of 16.

For three years, she received chemotherapy in Wichita. Although she missed a lot of school, she was able to catch up.

“I was extremely fortunate during that time,” Macy said. “The teachers and administrators I had at Ellinwood High School went above and beyond their job description to maintain my education.

When necessary, “my classmates picked up my homework in class for me every single day and delivered it to me once or twice a week,” she said.

“If my counts were high enough, I went to the classroom,” Macy said. “If my counts were not high enough, I went to the guidance counselor’s office, and the teacher’s came to me to limit my exposure to germs.”

During that entire time, she continued to attend school, and was active in volleyball, dance line, journalism, was an editor of the yearbook, was a junior Rotarian, and a Wheat Bowl ambassador.

Macy had to give up track and basketball because of her illness.

She graduated on time and was fifth in her class.

“My doctor wanted my life to stay on track in the most normal way as much as possible,” Macy said. “If I was able to go to school, he expected me to go to school. If I was not able to go to class, he expected me to work on my classwork.

“I didn’t get behind at all.”

She then attended Kansas State University and graduated from the University Of Kansas School Of Nursing in 2008.

“My personal experience drove me to be a nurse,” Macy said. “When you are 16 and diagnosed with cancer you think about what impact could this have on the rest of your life. I tried to let it impact my life positively. I was involved with a lot, and I did as much at school as I could.

“I felt like that happened to me in a way I could positively influence the rest of my career and being a bedside nurse was the best way I could give back to the community of oncology.”

Macy she was really lucky because her family did a great job of taking care of her and the community of Ellinwood did a great job supporting the family, getting her through it. They held fundraisers, and supported Macy and the entire family, mentally and financially.

“Everyone took us in and we got through it.” Macy said. “As young as I was, I feel like I came out of it with a very positive view of my experience when a lot of people could go through it and come out with a negative aspect. I didn’t have an option.”

“We’re proud of her,” said Macy’s sister, Lisa Baker.

It was difficult for the family to watch Macy go through cancer, knowing they couldn’t change the situation.

“It was tough,” Baker said. “For a long time, we were all in shock and just going through the motions. We had to strive everything as normal as possible.”

“It was tough, but she’s strong-willed and got through it.”

Macy said attitude goes a long way when one is critically ill. She tries to instill in her patients that it’s one day at a time.

“I see that every day at work,” Macy said.

“I just let them know, you don’t have to have a negative attitude, just knowing that survival rates are the way up and the treatment is worth it. As a kid, you haven’t done anything to deserve that,” she said. “There are a lot of research and treatment options now.”

Macy is married to Josh Sturgis, formerly of Ellinwood. Macy has another sister, Dawn Minges, of Ellinwood.