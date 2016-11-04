Great Bend advances to round three of playoffs

Panthers down Crough, Andover in 5A battle

By Mike Courson

GREAT BEND – Out with the old and in with the new. Last fall, Tony Crough led the Panther football team to the playoffs for the first time in five seasons before heading to Andover. This season, first-year head coach Erin Beck led Great Bend all the way to a No. 1 ranking in Class 5A.

Friday night, the two coaches met in the second round of the Class 5A playoffs. Great Bend won a true 16-7 battle to advance to next Friday’s sectional (final eight teams).

Andover entered the game scoring at least 31 points in each of its last four games. Friday, the Trojans managed just 96 yards on the ground and found the end zone just one time in spite of a relentless pass attack from senior quarterback Chase Oberg.

“Defense just played unbelievable,” said Beck. “They way they just continued to battle and come up with big stop after big stop and run into those routes and comebacks and when they sprint out. It was an awesome job. I’m very proud of them.”

The game may have hinged on several key plays in the second half. Great Bend failed to score from the 3-yard line on the final three plays of the first half but got the ball to open the third quarter. Four plays later, quarterback and punter Jacob Murray pinned the Trojans on their own 6-yard line with a bouncing punt.

Andover picked up five yards on its first play of the second half, but the next snap sailed over Oberg’s head and bounced out the back of the end zone to give the Panthers a 9-7 lead.

The defenses continued to dominate the game. Great Bend was driving before Murray threw an interception that pinned the Trojans at their own 3-yard line. Andover’s next drive went 13 plays before stalling. Murray’s pass on the very next play was tipped and intercepted by Trojan sophomore Alex Jones.

That gave the Trojans their final best try of the night. Facing 4th-and-7 from the 9-yard line, Crough turned the game over to senior kicker Nathan Hammar, who missed a 26-yard field goal try wide.

That set up the final points of the night on an unexpected big play. Great Bend had already converted a third down on its next drive when, on second down, Murray found senior Brayden Smith on a pass play over the middle. Smith broke a tackle and ran 58 yards for the score. The PAT from sophomore Carlos Franco made it a two-possession game with 10:37 remaining.

“It was a resilient group,” Beck said of his squad. “They kept battling and battling. It was one of those games. It was a bloodbath.”

Down the stretch, Great Bend got big interceptions from Payton Mauler and Braulio Vargas. Vargas had two interceptions on the night.

Oberg threw for a touchdown late in the first half to tie the score at 7-7. He finished the night with 222 yards and three interceptions on 27-of-42 passing. He also led the Trojans with 69 yards on 12 carries.

Murray had another big game for the Panthers, throwing for 160 yards, a touchdown, and a rare two interceptions on 11-of-19 passing. Murray carried the ball 16 times for 60 yards in the first half, including a 3-yard touchdown run on the first Panther possession. He ran the ball just four times in the second half to finish the game with 57 yards.

Bryce Lytle and Koy Brack each caught two passes for 16 yards in the first half. Brack finished his night with five receptions for 50 yards. Smith, with his long touchdown pass, led the Panthers with 69 yards on three catches. Freshman Gage Fritz took over in the backfield for Great Bend late in the first half, finishing his night with 77 yards on 12 attempts.

Great Bend (9-1) will stay home and host Valley Center (9-1) next Friday. The Hornets, the No. 3 seed in the west, downed Maize 27-13 in the other half of the bracket. Wichita Heights and Goddard also advanced in the western half of the bracket.