Rice Co. polling places open Tuesday

By Ryan Carlson

Nov. 8 is fast approaching.

In Rice County polling places will open up on Nov. 8 at 7 a.m. for the general election. They will remain open until 7 p.m.

The polling place for all of Lyons wards, Harrison, Atlanta, Mitchell and Wilson Townships is the Celebration Centre. In Sterling, the City of Alden, East Washington, West Washington, Valley and Sterling township Sterling United Methodist Church’s Fellowship Hall is the place to go.

Mutual Telephone Company opened their Little River Office as a polling place. Rice County citizens in the city of Little River as well as Union, Rockville, and Odessa Townships will use that location for voting. City of Bushton residents and individuals living in Eureka and Farmer Townships will vote at the Bushton Community Center. Those in the City of Geneseo and Victoria or Galt townships will vote at the Geneseo 55+ Club.

Finally, the Chase Senior Center is the place to go for those living in the cities of Chase or Raymond. Also, individuals from Center, Lincoln, Pioneer, Bell and Raymond townships will vote there.