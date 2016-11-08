2016 Election Results
Notable national and area election results will be
available this evening
By Mike Courson
National Elections
President of the United States
Electoral Votes
D – Hillary Clinton 218
R – Donald Trump 289 (winner)
States still at large (and votes): Maine (4), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4).
Popular vote – national
D – Hillary Clinton 59,137,473 (47.6%)
R – Donald Trump 59,007,205 (47.5%)
Kansas voting
(1,535 of 3,509 precincts)
D – Hillary Clinton 399,299 (36%)
R – Donald Trump 639,620 (58%)
L – Gary Johnson 51,148 (5%)
United States Senate
(3,323 of 3,509 precincts)
D – Patrick Wiesner 355,336 (32%)
L – Robert Garrard 60,600 (5%)
R – Jerry Moran 697,593 (63%) (projected winner)
United States House, District 1
(1,349 of 1,340)
I – Alan LaPolice 66,218 (26%)
L – Kerry Burt 18,415 (7%)
R – Roger Marshall 166,051 (664%)
State Elections
State Senate 033
(189 of 189)
D – Matt Bristow 6,358 (23%)
R – Mary Jo Taylor 20,759 (77%)
Amendment: Right to hunt added to constitution:
(3,323 of 3,509)
Yes – 887,039 (81%)
No – 202,518 (19%)
Barton County results (unofficial) – no major contested races
D – Hillary Clinton 1,823 (18%)
R – Donald Trump 7,766 (76%)
I – Alan LaPolice 2,808 (28%)
L – Kerry Burt 542 (5%)
R – Roger Marshall 6,666 (66%)
Pawnee County results (unofficial) – no major contested races
D – Hillary Clinton 567
R – Donald Trump 1,872
I – Alan LaPolice 661
L – Kerry Burt 142
R – Roger Marshall 1,619
Rice County results (unofficial) – major contested races
Magistrate judge, 20th district
D – Remington Dalke 878 (30%)
R – Richard Burgess 2,085 (70%)
Sheriff
R – Bryant Evans 1,709 (60%)
Write-in 1,132 (40%)
County commission, 3rd district
D – Jim Hollinger 117 (10%)
R – Jared Wilson 948 (84%)