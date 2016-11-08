2016 Election Results

Notable national and area election results will be

available this evening

By Mike Courson

National Elections

President of the United States

Electoral Votes

D – Hillary Clinton 218

R – Donald Trump 289 (winner)

States still at large (and votes): Maine (4), Michigan (16), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4).

Popular vote – national

D – Hillary Clinton 59,137,473 (47.6%)

R – Donald Trump 59,007,205 (47.5%)

Kansas voting

(1,535 of 3,509 precincts)

D – Hillary Clinton 399,299 (36%)

R – Donald Trump 639,620 (58%)

L – Gary Johnson 51,148 (5%)

United States Senate

(3,323 of 3,509 precincts)

D – Patrick Wiesner 355,336 (32%)

L – Robert Garrard 60,600 (5%)

R – Jerry Moran 697,593 (63%) (projected winner)

United States House, District 1

(1,349 of 1,340)

I – Alan LaPolice 66,218 (26%)

L – Kerry Burt 18,415 (7%)

R – Roger Marshall 166,051 (664%)

State Elections

State Senate 033

(189 of 189)

D – Matt Bristow 6,358 (23%)

R – Mary Jo Taylor 20,759 (77%)

Amendment: Right to hunt added to constitution:

(3,323 of 3,509)

Yes – 887,039 (81%)

No – 202,518 (19%)

Barton County results (unofficial) – no major contested races

D – Hillary Clinton 1,823 (18%)

R – Donald Trump 7,766 (76%)

I – Alan LaPolice 2,808 (28%)

L – Kerry Burt 542 (5%)

R – Roger Marshall 6,666 (66%)

Pawnee County results (unofficial) – no major contested races

D – Hillary Clinton 567

R – Donald Trump 1,872

I – Alan LaPolice 661

L – Kerry Burt 142

R – Roger Marshall 1,619

Rice County results (unofficial) – major contested races

Magistrate judge, 20th district

D – Remington Dalke 878 (30%)

R – Richard Burgess 2,085 (70%)

Sheriff

R – Bryant Evans 1,709 (60%)

Write-in 1,132 (40%)

County commission, 3rd district

D – Jim Hollinger 117 (10%)

R – Jared Wilson 948 (84%)