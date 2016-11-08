Hoisington hosts Garden Plain in battle of 3A powers

Winner of Friday’s game advances to state semifinal

By Mike Courson

Hoisington has become a staple in the Class 3A football playoff bracket. In 2012 and 2013, the Cardinals made first-round exits against Holcomb. The Cardinals won a playoff game in 2014, then won two games in last year’s bracket. Friday night at Elton Brown Field, Hoisington has the opportunity to take it a step further against Garden Plain.

Both squads have had great success in 2016. Hoisington enters the game at 11-0 with wins against teams like Wichita Collegiate (31-22), Pratt (32-14), Larned (56-27), and Norton (20-0). Collegiate and Pratt are both alive in 4A, Div. II, and Larned and Norton each won playoff games in 3A.

Garden Plain enters Friday’s game at 10-1 with a 21-20 loss to Conway Springs on Oct. 14. The Owls have played in tight games all season, with four of the 10 wins coming by 10 points or fewer, and two more wins coming by 20 points or fewer.

“They are a good team that has played a tough league schedule, and I feel like we have played a tough league schedule,” said Hoisington Coach Zach Baird. “It should be a good, competitive game.”

Friday’s game will be a battle of high-powered offenses. The Owls are led by senior quarterback Nathan Pauly (5-9, 165). Pauly is largely a running threat, averaging better than nine yards a carry. He leads the Owls with 1,523 yards and 28 touchdowns on 167 carries. Pauly can also hurt defenses with his arm as he’s thrown for 525 yards and five touchdowns with three interceptions.

Pauly opened the season with 287 rushing yards and four touchdowns against a Hesston team that eventually won a 3A district title. He’s rushed for at least 124 yards in seven of the 10 games since.

The other part of the ground attack is senior Martin Landwehr (6-0, 190), who has rushed for 968 yards and eight scores on 134 carries this season. Junior Drew Wilson is Pauly’s favorite receiver with seven receptions for 224 yards and two scores.

“They have multiple weapons outside Pauly and Landwehr, so we have to be great defensively, but those two are special players,” Baird said. “The Pauly kid may be the most explosive player we have seen all year.”

Hoisington suffered a huge blow in last week’s win against Norton when record-breaking running back Hunter Hanzlick left with an arm injury. The senior is still questionable for Friday’s game, and his absence would mean losing 1,493 yards of offense and 25 touchdowns. Hanzlick is also a key piece of the Cardinal defense.

“Hunter is a great player, so anytime you have a player of his caliber go out, it definitely hurts,” Baird said. “On the other hand, it’s an opportunity for another guy to step up.”

Senior Cameron Davis did just that last week, rushing for 154 yards and three touchdowns on just 13 carries against Norton. With that effort, Davis climbed to 1,100 yards and 16 touchdowns on the season, and he needed just 79 carries (13.9 ypc) to do it.

Junior Sean Urban has also stepped up his game. He also enters Friday’s game averaging better than 10 yards a carry with 807 yards and seven touchdowns on 74 carries.

Tyler Specht can also be a threat for the Cardinals. The senior quarterback has rushed for 450 yards and thrown for 428 more yards, accounting for 15 touchdowns on the year. Davis leads the team with 12 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns.

Hoisington and Garden Plain are scheduled for a 7 p.m. kick Friday night at Elton Brown Field. Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 61. Temperatures will cool off quickly with sunset at 5:25 p.m. and lows near the freezing point expected.

The winner of the Hoisington/Garden Plain game will face the winner of the Hesston (8-3) at Phillipsburg (11-0) game on Friday, Nov. 18. The winner of that game will play for a state title on Saturday, Nov. 26 in Hutchinson.