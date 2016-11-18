Great Bend, Hoisington fall in playoffs

Top-ranked Barton County teams fall in sub-state games

By Mike Courson

The fall proved to be a successful one for schools in the Hi Neighbor coverage area: Larned, Central Plains, LaCrosse, Little River, Sterling, Hoisington, and Great Bend all advanced to the playoffs. Friday night, the local season officially came to a close as top-ranked Great Bend lost its sub-state game to Goddard 50-21, and Hoisington fell on the road at Hesston 35-19.

Goddard 50, Great Bend 21

Great Bend’s struggles began early on a cold night at home. The Panthers got the ball first but punted it away just four plays later. Goddard needed just two plays to find the end zone as senior tailback Kody Gonzalez broke free for a 44-yard touchdown run just 60 seconds into the game.

The Panther offense continued to struggle against the stout Lion defense for much of the game. Great Bend managed just 41 rushing yards on 14 carries in the first half. Senior quarterback Jacob Murray proved to be streaky in the passing game. He missed on six-straight passes at one point, but closed the first half with six-straight completions. He threw for 103 yards on 12-of-22 passing through the first two quarters.

Great Bend turned the ball over twice on downs before Goddard kept a drive alive on fourth-and-short. That set up a 1-yard touchdown run from Dayton Driskill for a 14-0 score with 10:26 to play in the first half.

After a Panther punt, Lion junior Blake Sullivan capped a nice drive with a 17-yard touchdown pass to junior Owen Beason. Goddard pushed the lead to 20-0 with 7:16 remaining in the opening half.

Great Bend would eventually get on the board. Murray ended a penalty-filled drive with a fumble at the Lion 2-yard line. Goddard punted the ball right back and the Panthers took advantage of the short field with a pass interference call and an 11-yard touchdown pass from Murray to sophomore Koy Brack.

Any momentum the Panthers thought about taking into the half vanished as Goddard drove right back down the field, needing less than 60 seconds for two plays, including a rollout pass and diving catch from Beason for a 39-yard touchdown pass. The Lions took a 28-7 lead into the half.

The rout continued into the third quarter as Goddard needed just four plays to score when Sullivan ran 48 yards for a score.

Murray later found Brack for another touchdown, this time a 15-yard strike. The Lions answered with a touchdown pass from Sullivan to Jared Mocaby, then Driskill punched in another score after a long interception return.

Murray ran in for a touchdown for a 50-21 score with 6:30 left in the game. Murray, the school’s all-time leading scorer, finished with 221 yards on 17-of-37 passing with two touchdowns and an interception. He rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries.

Gonzalez ran the ball 14 times for 125 yards to lead the Lions. Sullivan finished with 103 yards on 13 carries. He had a hand in four touchdowns on the night.

Great Bend closes the book on a 10-2 season. Goddard (11-1) will play Mill Valley (8-4) for the Class 5A championship.

Hesston 35, Hoisington 19

HESSTON – The Cardinals have been ranked No. 1 in Class 3A for most of the season. They had to be favorites against a much improved Hesston squad that started the season at 1-3. Quarterback Zach Esau proved to be too much as he helped the Swathers make the push to the state championship game against two-time defending champion Rossville.

Hoisington ends its season at 12-1.