Christkindlmarket kicks off Christmas season

The 4th annual Christkindlmarket will once again start the Christmas season, celebrating the Christ child, a Christmas tree lighting, and a full range of shopping and activities, including a raffle for prizes. It will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 4 in down town Ellinwood, from Santa Fe Blvd. to Wolf Park.

The Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce will hold a raffle for a 30 pound meat bundle, a smoked turkey, or bone-in ham for those shopping at participating Ellinwood stores. For each $20 purchased that day from participating businesses, buyers will receive one ticket with a maximum of 5 tickets per purchase per visit. Buyers must be 18 years of age.

“We’ve had a real good response to the raffle,” said Jacque Isern, director of the Ellinwood Chamber of Commerce. The raffle is new this year.

The winner will be drawn after the Children’s Living Nativity, and participants must be present to win. The Nativity begins at 5:30 p.m. at Wolf Park near the Gingerbread Village.

A full afternoon and evening of activities will be held.

The Historical Society will have cookies by the pound at the Heritage Club. Vendors will be at Minnis and the Historic Wolf Hotel for shopping, and retail businesses will be open.

A tunnel tour begins at 3 p.m.

Mike Westerman will be Sankt Nikolas again and will be present at the Gather from 2 to 3 p.m. for a chat or a photo.

The PSR organization from St. Joseph will have a Gingerbread House Workshop at 2 p.m. or 4 p.m. at Gather.

Horse and carriage rides will be available during the afternoon.

Ellinwood High School music students will perform prior to the tree lighting. Children and animals will perform in the Living Nativity to remember the true meaning of Christmas. The Christmas tree will be donated by Delp Tree Farm.

“We’re hoping for a lot of traffic with the extra activities in town and bring in people that wouldn’t normally come,” Isern said.

Those afternoon events are followed by the Christmas Gala hosted by the Ellinwood Hospital Foundation. The gala begins at 5:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Parish Center, immediately following the Christmas Tree Lighting.

Cost of the dinner is $20. Only 200 tickets are available.

The Ellinwood American Legion will also have a drawing for a meat giveaway.

In addition, two homes from Ellinwood will be featured in the Holiday Home Tour featured by the Barton County Fair Friends. They are: Carl and Connie Helm, 21 NE 80 Ave, and Tim and Christina Casey, 408 W. 2nd.