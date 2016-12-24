Hoisington’s Urban named 3A Defensive Player of Year

Urban led Cardinals with 101 tackles

By Mike Courson

On the gridiron, few teams in Class 3A have matched Hoisington’s defensive intensity over the past two seasons. In 2016, the Cardinals allowed eight points or fewer in seven of 13 games. The result was a 12-1 record and a march all the way to the state semifinals.

At the heart of that defense, quite literally, was Landen Urban. And recognition is coming in fast and furious for the senior. He was named a top-11 player by various outlets, earned all-state honors as an inside linebacker and offensive lineman, and most recently, was named Sports in Kansas’ Class 3A Defensive Player of the Year.

“Landen was, without a doubt, our team leader defensively,” said Hoisington Coach Zach Baird. “He made all of our calls for us defensively. He set the tone for us and gave us a physical presence in the middle of our defense that we built our identity around. Landen is the most physical football player I have seen at the high school level.”

Urban’s numbers speak for themselves: he led the Cardinals with 101 tackles, including 43 solo tackles. Landen’s brother, Sean, finished second on the team with 60 tackles at another linebacker spot. Landen also led the team with two caused fumbles and five recoveries.

Playing linebacker was not new for Urban in 2016. He made the move his junior season after starting on the defensive line his freshman and sophomore seasons.

“It’s not as (big a change) as people might think,” he said. “I played linebacker from third grade to eighth grade. It wasn’t too new.”

“As a freshman and sophomore, we actually played him on the defensive line and he was so good that other teams started running away from him, so in between his sophomore and junior year, we had talked to Landen about possibly switching him to inside linebacker,” Baird said.

How big is Urban? The University of Alabama is noted for its defense and has topped the NCAA polls all sesaon. Senior linebacker Reuben Foster leads the Tide defense with 94 tackles. He weighs in at 228 pounds. Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton is third on the team with 64 tackles. He weighs in at 232 pounds.

“Landen has always been extremely dedicated to the weight room, so we knew he would continue to improve on his athleticism, and when we made the switch, it was evident that linebacker was a natural fit for him,” Baird said.

“When people look at Landen’s weight, they probably assume that Landen is just a big body that can make plays in between the tackles, which he was excellent at, but Landen was a complete linebacker. He could make plays from sideline to sideline, he was great in his pass drops, made tackles in open space, and really did a great job of playing with his hands and getting off of blocks.

“Before we made the switch, there was quite of bit discussion on whether to keep him at defensive line or to play him at linebacker. I would say he would have been excellent at either position because he is a heck of a football player, but I think playing him at linebacker let him be more of a dominant force for us defensively.”

Urban gives credit to the coaching staff for helping him make the transition. Baird doubles as the linebacker coach and played a direct role in the transformation.

“It’s had a lot to do with the position coach,” Urban said. “Coach Baird knows what he’s doing so he helps us out a lot. I’m in the weight room all the time trying to be as fast as I can.”

On top of that, the Cardinal defense has just been…tough. The athletes played together with a common goal of shutting down opponents. “For sure we feed off each other,” said Urban. “Our coaches preach physicality, so when someone is physical, everyone gets hyped up. It helps our defense run better.”

Urban has also been a force on the wrestling mat as a state qualifier in each of the past two seasons. He placed fifth as a sophomore in 2015, and is currently ranked No. 5 in Class 3-2-1A as a heavyweight. Last spring, Urban placed 13th in the shot put at the state track meet. He missed a league title in that event by less than four inches.