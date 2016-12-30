Two persons held in Barton Jail in connection with Larned robbery

Man and woman arrested on warrants in Great Bend

By Mike Gilmore

News Director,

Hi, Neighbor! Newspapers

Two people currently being held in Barton County Jail in Great Bend have been served probable cause detainers by the Larned Police Department as persons of interest in an armed robbery of a Larned business over the Christmas holiday weekend.

LPD Capt. Lance Duft reported Thursday morning that a man and woman arrested by Great Bend law enforcement Wednesday afternoon on outstanding warrants and other unrelated charges are being held for probable cause in connection with an armed robbery of Larned Shopko Hometown Store at the close of business Friday evening. The man and woman, whose names have not been released pending formal charges in Pawnee County District Court next week, are being held in lieu of $75,000 cash surety bonds each, Capt. Duft said.

On Friday, Dec. 23, the LPD responded to a report of an armed robbery at approximately 10:18 p.m., in which a man and woman allegedly approached the checkout counter with a shopping cart of items, held a gun on the cashier and fled the store. No injuries were reported in the incident, which continues to be considered an active investigation by the LPD.

Details of the incident are being withheld until the conclusion of the LPD investigation, Capt. Duft reported.