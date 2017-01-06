St. John man dies after collapse at basketball game

Shields was oldest practicing attorney in Kansas at time of death

By Mike Courson

ST. JOHN – A gymnasium of fans arrived in St. John Friday night to watch the top-ranked Tigers take on second-ranked Ness City in a Central Prairie League showdown. A medical emergency early in the fourth quarter overshadowed a great night of basketball.

With 7:19 to play in a well-contested game, Emerson H. Shields collapsed in the front row of the bleachers near the half court line. Off-duty first responders, including an assistant coach from Ness City, administered CPR on Shields for some 10 minutes before EMTs arrived and administered defibrillation. Shields later died at the Stafford County Hospital.

At 92, Shields was the owner of Shields Law Office in St. John. He was the oldest practicing attorney in the state of Kansas.

In November 2015, the Topeka Capital Journal wrote a feature on Shields and his time as a World War II B-17 pilot. (Click here to read that feature) He flew 16 missions over Germany in the bomber. In 2015, Shields was given the opportunity to take to the skies again in a restored B-17.

After Shields was taken from the floor during Friday’s game, coaches and officials had a decision to make: the game would go on. Four minutes of warm-up time were added as the two basketball teams re-emerged from their respective locker rooms. St. John went on to win the game 53-42.

“It puts things into perspective,” said St. John coach Clint Kinnamon. “Basketball is an unbelievably enjoyable game that has given me a lot of opportunities, and it’s going to build friendships that will last a lifetime. But it’s not life or death. I’m really proud of our kids to have the focus and resiliency. That’s tough. Prayers for the family. I thought our guys showed a tremendous amount of toughness and courage to continue to play the way they had been.”

The game was close most of the night. Upon returning to action, Chase Fisher and Jorge Calleros both scored at the rim, and Triston Long scored through a foul for a 40-29 lead with 4:22 remaining. Fisher added an up-an-under basket nearly a minute later to push the lead to 13 points.

Ness City stormed back. Senior-standout Chandler Stiawalt converted a 3-point play, then a steal led to a three from Payton Felhoelter to cut the lead in half at 42-35 with still 2:47 to play. Sophomore Andres Rios came up with a steal on the next Tiger possession, but after a foul forced an Eagle inbounds pass, Long stole the ball and went the distance for a layup.

“That was a momentum swing we needed at the time because we hadn’t been getting stops and we’d been throwing the ball away,” Kinnamon said.

Mason Osborne added a 3-point play and Calleros knocked down four-straight free throws to push the lead back to a comfortable 51-39 in the final minute of action.

Defense ruled the night most of the way. St. John opened the game 3 for 13 from the floor, and Ness City was even worse at 2 for 15 in the first quarter. The result was a 9-7 Tiger lead after eight minutes.

“That’s two very good defensive teams going at it,” said Kinnamon. “If you love defense, you loved watching this thing. It was not a Picasso as far as offense. They missed some easy stuff, we missed some easy stuff. How many shots did either team get that weren’t challenged? Very rarely did you have anything open. That’s a credit to both teams and the kids on both squads.”

Fisher scored five of the first six Tiger points in the second quarter, and Devin Brown scored all six points for Ness City in the frame. Calleros provided the most exciting moment of the first half with a banked three from just inside the half court line as time expired. The basket gave St. John a 20-13 advantage heading into the break.

Tiger senior Cole Kinnamon injured his ankle in Tuesday’s win against Kinsley. His absence was felt most in the third quarter as St. John turned the ball over eight times.

“We’re averaging seven for the year and we trumped that in one quarter,” Coach Kinnamon said. “We had to have some kids step up without having Cole. I thought Mason came in and played well. I thought Braden (Witt) played well in his minutes, Eddie Calleros played well in his minutes. The five starters did what we expected them to do, and that was to continue on every possession like they did.”

Brown was sitting with three fouls as the Tigers pulled away for a 27-17 lead. Brown returned to help the Eagles cut the lead in half before returning to the bench with a fourth foul with 84 seconds to play in the quarter. Jorge Calleros again provided some late fireworks, this time getting fouled on another long shot at the buzzer. He converted two of his free throws, and his five points scored at the end of quarters was the difference in a 29-24 game heading into the final frame.

Brown paced Ness City with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Stiawalt added 10 points.

Jorge Calleros finished strong to lead all players with 16 points. Long grabbed five of his nine rebounds in the first quarter, and scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter. Fisher finished with 13 points.

St. John girls 67, Ness City 45

The Lady Tigers got 30 points from senior Bailey Burns to take care of Ness City. Burns hit five of her first eight 3-point tries on the night, then added two more threes in the fourth quarter. Twenty-one of her points came in the final two quarters.

“She’s a good offensive player,” said St. John coach Danny Smith. “She’s not a great defensive player, and she knows that because we’re on her all the time. She’s getting better. I was more pleased with how she did defensively. Of course, the 30 points helped us tremendously, but she’s worked harder this week to play better defense and that’s what we’re happy with.”

Burns hit a pair of threes to open the third quarter, but she was equally as impressive on the offensive end with a trio of steals that led to points. She also grabbed four rebounds in the third quarter.

Burns hit two threes in the opening frame. Tara Nelson added six points, and Paige Doran scored five points as the Lady Tigers opened a 17-11 lead. The teams played virtually even in the second quarter with St. John leading 31-22 at the half.

Burns filled the stat sheet with her 30 points, nine rebounds, and a handful of steals and assists. Nelson missed just four shots all night to get her 16 points, and Doran finished with 12 points and eight rebounds. Seven of those boards came in the first half.

Tiana Epperson paced the Lady Eagles with 12 points. Alexis Clarke and Jaycie Richardson each added 11 points.

Looking around top-ranked Central Plains, Smith knows his team can win a lot of games in an otherwise competitive CPL.

“We have a lot of 50-50 games,” he said. “We lost one Tuesday (to Kinsley) and I thought we should have won. We beat them the first time we played them. We just have to play well every night, and that’s a hard lesson we learned. It just helps us stay motivated to get better.”