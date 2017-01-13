Hoisington’s Morgenstern named Citizen of the Year

By Karen La Pierre

Long-time resident Jan (Smith) Morgenstern has been named Hoisington’s “Citizen of the Year” for her service to the community, volunteering at the Food Bank and St. John Catholic Church.

“There are so many people involved at the Food Bank,” who help out, Morgenstern said. She was surprised to learn she had been chosen as “Citizen of the Year.”

She has volunteered at the Food Bank for 30 years and became chairperson of the board in 2001, right before the tornado. She is also active at the church where she has volunteered as a catechist and with the Altar Society, and chairs the Outreach Committee.

“I enjoy people, I enjoy helping people,” Morgenstern said. “It’s just the right thing to do.”

On her nomination form, it said she was nominated for her dedication to the Food Bank.

“She has worked faithfully for 30 years and works hard helping others,” said the nomination. “It is a joy to work with her.”

Although they have passed away, Morgenstern’s parents set an example of volunteering, and she learned from them.

“They were active in the community,” she said. This includes Scouting, church, Historical Society and the library.

Through her service, Morgenstern has met many good people. “It seems like you get so much back through volunteering.”

Morgenstern grew up in Hoisington, moved away for 10 years, but came back in 1982 and has lived here since then. The family farms, and she has primarily helped out there. She was also an aide in the school district for a few years.

She and her husband, Bob, have three children: Matt, Karla Wilkens and Krista Robinson. They have six grandchildren, all of whom live in town. The couple stays busy attending their grandchildren’s activities.

Her hobbies include vegetable and flower gardening, reading and boating at Lake Wilson.