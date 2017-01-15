Casey receives Horizon Award

USD 355 Superintendent congratulates teacher Olivia Casey on receiving the Horizon Award, which was announced at the school board meeting Monday. She is the first educator in Ellinwood to receive the award.

Photo by Karen La Pierre

EGS teacher Casey recipient of Horizon Award

By Karen La Pierre

Ellinwood Grade School teacher Olivia Casey’s voice bubbles over with enthusiasm as she speaks about teaching and children.

“I love that moment when the lightbulb comes on and the kids realize it’s not as difficult as they thought,” Casey said. “I like helping kids power through at times and seeing hard work really does pay off.”

She enjoys her students and wants to teach the whole person, let them know that she cares about them, and it matters what kind of person they are.

In honor of her skills and enthusiasm, Casey has been named as a recipient of the Horizon Award.

“It’s very humbling. I feel very honored,” Casey said. “I feel like it will push me to be a better teacher.”

The Horizon Award is for exemplary first year teachers who are recognized as outstanding. 32 teachers are recognized each year from the state at a special Kansas State Educators Conference in February.

The application process is thorough, and this is the first year that a teacher from Ellinwood has been awarded the Horizon Award. In addition to references, the nominee answers essay questions.

“Olivia is so enthusiastic,” said Principal Julie Josserand. “She puts her kids first. She incorporates fun activities.

“One of the things she does is STEM challenges. She came in as a new teacher and immediately started Odyssey of the Mind.

“She’s just always looking for a way to get kids more involved and build fun into their work.”

“It’s a very prestigious award,” said Superintendent Ben Jacobs at the recent school board meeting. She’s “very deserving.”

Casey brought Odyssey of the Mind to EGS last year. Odyssey is for students’ grades 4-6 who work together in teams.

Each team is given a problem to solve that allows them to think outside of the box and be creative. Last year, there were 18 students at EGS involved in the program.

This year, 30 students are involved with some new kids and some kids who are involved again from last year. There are five teams.

The teams meet each week to work on their problem. No adults are allowed to help. The plan is to offer a viewing for all of the community to see the competition skits in April.

For a recent graduate, Casey is appreciative of the education she received at Emporia State University. She had two semesters of student teaching, whereas most colleges only require one semester.

“Emporia State prepared me to be the teacher I am today,” Casey said, who graduated in the fall 2014. “I got to be in some pretty includible women’s classroom.”

As a student, Casey thought her classroom would be clean and organized when she became a teacher, which it is. She never imagined that there would be flexible seating with kids standing, sitting on yoga balls or yoga cushions, and getting their wiggles out.

As part of a pilot program with another educator, Casey tried flexible seating last spring, and found it to be very positive. She has implemented it fully in her classroom this year and has three or four students who have chosen to stand all day.

“It has turned into something incredible,” Casey said. “It encourages kids to own their own learning.

“I’ve seen a huge change in their learning and their excitement for learning. It’s been pretty cool.”

Casey received a grant for the new seating arrangements from the Ellinwood Public Education Foundation. Other teachers in the district are trying it, too.

“Part of being a good teacher is knowing that each kid is going to be different and doing everything to make sure that kid is successful even if is outside your comfort zone,” Casey said.

She has also implemented other innovative programs.

“I love teaching,” Casey said.

Casey grew up in Madison, Kan. She is the daughter of Evan and Jola Casey and has a sister Paige, and a brother Brandon.