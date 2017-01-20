One hospitalized in Larned fire

Afternoon fire brings responders to former Larned business Friday

By Mike Gilmore

News Director,

Hi, Neighbor! Newspapers

LARNED – Local firefighters were still on the scene early Friday afternoon extinguishing a second-story blaze in downtown Larned in which a local resident was hospitalized.

First responders were called to the former Tapia’s Mexican Restaurant at 423 Broadway in Larned at approximately 1:30 p.m. when a passing citizen returning to work observed black smoke coming out of a streetside second story window. Upon arriving at the scene, responders discovered an unidentified male subject apparently asleep. The victim, apparently a resident of the second-story apartment above the restaurant, was transported to Pawnee Valley Community Hospital by Larned EMS.

The building was otherwise unoccupied, as the restaurant had been closed for business several weeks before.

Firefighters then began to contain the blaze, concentrating on the northwestern upstairs corner of the building. They remain on the scene as of 2:30 p.m. Friday.

Details as to the cause of the blaze or condition of the victim remain unknown as responders from the fire department, police department and Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department continue to address the situation.