Bigger than basketball

Ellinwood coach shares lessons learned after OSU plane crash

By Mike Courson

Nearly 16 years have passed since a plane crash took the lives of 10 members of the Oklahoma State University basketball program. Derek Joiner had joined the program as a student manager just months before the crash. A third-year head coach of Ellinwood’s varsity basketball team, Joiner is now sharing what he learned in Oklahoma back at home.

Arriving in Stillwater

In 2000, Joiner, a 1998 graduate of Ellinwood High School, was playing tennis at Barton Community College and coaching the local Catholic middle school basketball team. Realizing he would like to get into coaching, he talked with his tennis coach and then BCC Athletic Director Neil Elliott, who suggested getting a foot in the door at a major program by student managing.

Joiner sent cover letters to a variety of schools, including Oklahoma State, where Elliott had ties. That’s how he first met Pat Noyes, the director of basketball operations at OSU. Noyes was in charge of the managers for the men’s teams, and invited Joiner to Stillwater to work a summer basketball camp as a tryout.

Joiner arrived on campus and was given a tour by Jared Weiberg, a student assistant for the team. Joiner completed the week of camp but was not selected right away. He continued to contact programs, including Tulsa University, where current University of Kansas coach Bill Self was at the time. In the meantime, he was calling Noyes every day to see if he’d gotten the job at OSU.

Joiner was in Tulsa about two weeks after the OSU camp when Noyes reached out to Tulsa to let them know Joiner had been hired by OSU as an assistant manager.

Joiner moved to Stillwater in August 2000. He was able to get in the dormitory with the basketball players, but unlike the players who were staying in new apartment-style dorms, he was stuck in the old-fashioned dorms. Worse yet, temperatures continued to exceed 100 degrees, and his dorm had no air conditioner.

“When I got there, I was pretty disappointed,” Joiner said. “I’d been living with my parents in a nice house for a long time. My roommate was not a normal guy. I was pretty down that first day, not quite knowing about my living situation.”

On Joiner’s second day in Stillwater, Noyes stopped in to check on the new manager. He saw Joiner’s living conditions and invited him to move into his two-bedroom apartment down the hall.

“I wasn’t there two days and he told me I could stay in that room,” said Joiner. “That made things a lot better. At first, he said I could stay there until it cooled down a little bit. Within a week, he gave me a key and said I could stay there.”

A new family

In no time, Joiner developed a close relationship with Noyes and many of the other coaches and managers.

“When you’re part of a program like that, that’s where you spend almost all your time,” Joiner said. “You go to class, you go to the basketball office to work, then you go to practice. At night, everybody socially gathers and talks about how the day went. You go to bed and you do the same thing every day. At least that’s how we did it. You get really close with the guys.”

Joiner grew especially close to Noyes, the 27-year-old roommate who taught him how to tie a tie and hang dress pants.

At first, Joiner’s role on the team was basically that of an equipment manager: wash clothes and towels and get the gear ready for practice and games. Eventually, he was helping assistant coaches with individual workouts and drills, and helping with scouting reports and film breakdown.

January 27, 2001

Joiner’s first year in Stillwater was a busy one for everyone. That season, Gallagher-Iba Arena was being expanded from 6,381 seats to 13,611. The Cowboys practiced at a local high school, and the first five home games that season were played in Tulsa or Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma State was still a major basketball program, led by Hall of Fame Coach Eddie Sutton. That year, the Cowboys were led by junior Maurice Baker at 19.8 points a game. The team finished 20-10 overall after making a first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament.

Saturday, Jan. 27 was proving to be a fairly ordinary day. The basketball team traveled to Boulder, Colo. to take on the University of Colorado in a Big 12 match-up. At the time, the team took three charter jets, each carrying between 8 and 10 people.

Joiner had been traveling to the home games in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, but there was not enough room on the flights. Instead, head manager Steve Sosa usually made the trips. Weiberg, the former walk-on-turned-manager who had given Joiner the campus tour, was about to begin student teaching at a local high school. With travel opportunities limited in the future, he took Sosa’s seat on one of the planes.

“Almost all the games were regionally televised,” Joiner said. “When we played Colorado, Steve and I and some friends went to a restaurant to watch the game. We watched the game, we lost, and we were bummed. We went back to Pat’s apartment and we were just going to wait for the group to get back. Because they’re flying charter jets, it doesn’t take that long.”

It was getting a little later than usual when freshman Terrence Crawford and sophomore Melvin Sanders, a native of Liberal, came by the apartment and knocked. The group knew players were back but were still waiting to hear from the other managers when someone from the office called and said to turn on the news.

Everyone was confused. The news did mention a possible crash involving OSU team members, but two players had just knocked on the door. Joiner and Sosa went to find Crawford and Sanders. No one had any idea about a plane crash.

Joiner called Glynn Cyprien, an OSU assistant who is now an assistant coach for the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies. “Cyp was crying,” said Joiner. “He said, ‘It’s bad. You need to tell all the basketball players to come to the basketball office.’”

Players were rounded up but no one knew which plane had gone down or who was on it. “When we got up there is when we learned it was the plane that carried most of the support staff; guys in our position, trainers, the guys who did TV and radio, the sports information director,” Joiner said.

After the crash

Basketball took a backseat immediately after the crash. “When that happened, you don’t know what to think or what to do,” Joiner said. “For the first week, you’re just going to peoples’ funerals. They’re taking you in vans, and they’re taking you from one place to the next. You’re going to all these different memorials. I don’t know if we even practiced for a good week.”

With so many people on the team gone, others had to fill in gaps. Joiner and other managers had to do the jobs that guys like Noyes and Weiberg used to do. The hardnosed Coach Sutton retained his edge, but softened a bit after the crash.

“Coach still coached hard,” said Joiner. “He probably didn’t coach as hard that first week or so, but he still coached hard. He definitely made a point to pause at the end of practice, or at the beginning, or on the road before games, to express to the guys how much he loved them. He did that for the next four years that I was there. He made it a point to make sure they all knew he cared about them. That was the change I saw most in coach.”

Just nine days after the accident, the Cowboys returned to Gallager-Iba Arena for a game against Missouri. The Tigers won 20 games that season but fell to the Oklahoma State 69-66.

“Kareem Rush and Clarence Gilbert played awesome,” Joiner said of Missouri. “They kept it really close but I just don’t think it was possible for them to win the game. Our guys played so stinking hard.

“There were so many people there before the game. The players go out and start shooting like 90 minutes before the game. I think the entire student body was already there. The noise that game when our guys walked out just for that – sometimes those things are more telling than the actual game.”

Oklahoma State entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 11 seed against USC in March and fell to the Trojans 69-54. Southern Cal went on to knock off No. 3 Boston College and No. 2 Kentucky before falling to the eventual champions from Duke.

“There was a lot of grieving early on,” said Joiner. “I probably grieved the most after the NCAA Tournament, when we got back to Stillwater and it was over. Then it was finally over. You’re sitting there with nothing to do for a week. That was probably one of the harder times emotionally.”

The Cowboys continued to get better over the next three seasons. In the 2003-04 season, Joiner’s final year with the program, Oklahoma State posted a 31-4 record, including a 14-2 record against conference foes to capture first place in the Big 12.

“When we won the Big 12 championship, for the guys like Terrence Crawford and Ivan McFarlin and many of the coaches who were still there, that was one of the first things we talked about is the guys in the plane crash.

“It was important to all of us. Those guys were part of it. I was wearing Pat Noyes socks when we clinched the Big 12 championship. He gave me a pair of socks and I made sure I wore them for that game.”

That team featured a loaded roster that included John Lucas, Tony Allen, Stephen Graham, and Joey Graham – all four would later play in the NBA. Oklahoma State entered that year’s NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed, beating No. 1 St. Joseph’s to advance to the Final Four in San Antonio. Georgia Tech advanced to the championship game with a 67-65 win over the Cowboys.

Lessons learned

After OSU, Joiner spent six years as an assistant to Gene Iba at Pittsburg State University. He moved back to Ellinwood in 2010 and volunteered with the Barton Cougar basketball team before returning to his roots to coach the Catholic third through sixth-grade team and the Ellinwood Middle School team. Two years ago, he took over as varsity coach at Ellinwood High.

For a while after the crash, Joiner felt guilty about missing some of the victims more than others. Ultimately, he’s made peace with that by sharing what some of those young men taught him in the brief time he knew them. Guys like Noyes, Weiberg, Nate Fleming, and Brian Luinstra all put team before self.

“Those guys were just so kind,” Joiner said. “They didn’t have an ego, and we were in a world of egos. It made me understand that it was okay to go do a job that somebody might think is beneath him, like wiping the floor when someone dives. It made me feel okay to do that job because those guys had no ego in doing their jobs. The kindness and work ethic I saw in those guys taught me a lot about how to work and how to be selfless on a team.

“Pat in particular, this guy did not even know me. I was some 20-year-old kid showing up, and he’s letting me live with him. He’s the fourth in command after the three assistant coaches on our staff, and he’s going to let a 20 year old come live with him, one he doesn’t even know. When I showed up, I’m at the very bottom.

“When I think about it now, I think about how incredible an act it was. So many guys wouldn’t do it for selfish reasons, or status reasons, or for the simple reason they don’t know who this guy is. Knowing Pat and how he is, I know the reason is that, once I got there, it didn’t matter if I was there very long, I was on his team. That’s really all Pat needed to care about you and help you. Once you were on his team, he was there to help you and he was loyal to you.”

The crash also instilled in Joiner a tremendous sense of team and community. After the crash, coaches and team members pulled together with the realization they were in this together.

“It forces you to grow up pretty fast,” said Joiner. “It also made you realize how large a community and family you are a part of. From the people back home in Ellinwood, you realize how many people thought about you and cared about you. The amount of phone calls you got just to find out if you’re alive. The amount of emails you get from people you wouldn’t think you’d hear from. You grow up as a kid and you don’t think about these people thinking about you.”

For Joiner, coaching high school basketball is not so much about winning or losing as it is about putting in a best effort and paying attention to the things you can control. Guys like Noyes, Coach Sutton, and Coach Iba taught those lessons by teaching teamwork.

“I’ll forget a lot of the things I learned from those people, but I’ll never forget the value of being on a team I got from Pat,” Joiner said. “How important it is just being on a team, being a part of a team and being loyal to that team. That value will never leave me.

“I try to pay that forward. If someone is on my team, I’m for them. That’s all I can do to repay Pat for the lesson he taught me. It’s not that easy anymore. Everyone has his own agenda. We lose sight of just playing for a team and the value of doing that. Sometimes we lose sight in representing our community or college. I hope I’ll never lose sight of that, and these guys play a tremendous role in that.”

In the end, basketball is not so different from life. There are bad days on the job, there are bad teammates. The key to success, Joiner said, is learning to focus on the positives.

“It’s not so different in what you’re trying to reflect on your kids,” he said. “There are some things you’re not going to like about your role or your teammates or your coach, no matter where you are. You have to what the farmer does. You have to go to work and do your best. There are so many things you can control. If you try to focus on the bad things you have no control over, you’re going to be miserable. It seems simple, but it’s not that easy to execute.

“I feel real fortunate that I’ve gotten to learn from the people I’ve learned from. Now I have a platform where I can share those things with my community. That’s a neat thing. I certainly don’t have this great talent. Somebody showed me the right way to do things.

“The reason ‘trust the process’ is such a cliché is because it’s true. If you just try to do the right things every day, usually the winning and losing takes care of itself.”