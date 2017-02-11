Ellinwood girls win Homecoming thriller

Lady Eagles erase 15-point halftime deficit

By Mike Courson

Ellinwood senior Allison Panning had a pretty big Homecoming night. Before being crowned Homecoming Queen, Panning had some business to take care of on the court: Kinsley senior Scout Frame. Frame scored 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the first half. With Panning shadowing her throughout the second half, Frame managed just two more points. The Lady Eagles erased a 15-point halftime deficit to win a 49-44 thriller.

“It was crazy,” Panning said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything better.”

Frame is no stranger to the Ellinwood gym. Two years ago, the then-sophomore helped spoil Homecoming with a double-double in the first half. That loss proved to be Ellinwood’s only loss of the regular season that year.

Friday night, Frame was back at it, scoring seven of Kinsley’s first 12 points. She finished the first half with 22 points and nine rebounds, leading the Lady Coyotes to a 33-18 lead.

Everything changed in the third quarter. Maddy Ward and Brittney Beck each hit free throws, then Panning scored and Ward converted on a pass from Maddie Hayes for a quick 8-0 run in just three minutes.

Kinsley went without a field goal for nearly six minutes, and even after their first, Panning answered just 15 seconds later. Frame did not even get a shot off – a 3-point miss – until the final minute of the third quarter.

“I was all up on her,” Panning said. “I just felt like that was my one thing to do was to keep her from scoring, so that’s what I did.”

The Lady Eagles cut the gap to 36-30 by the end of the third quarter. Ward opened the final frame with a pair of free throws, then Hunter Miller got a big stickback to make the score 36-35. Beck tied the game with a free throw with 5:52 to play.

The final five minutes featured a game full of action. Hayes and Ward fouled out for Ellinwood. Kinsley was able to pull ahead several times, but free throws from Miller and Beck gave the Lady Eagles their first lead of the game at 42-40 with 2:03 to play. Emma Ricker followed with a transition layup to bump the lead to 44-40.

With 41 seconds left, Panning hit a pair of free throws to all but ice the game. Beck added a late free throw, and Panning made two more free throws with 1.7 seconds on the clock after a foul on the floor and a technical foul on the Kinsley bench.

Panning scored 11 of her 14 points in the second half and grabbed five of her nine rebounds in the final quarter.

“I bet she has 32 minutes out of 32 minutes,” said Ellinwood coach Andrew Cherry. “She played the whole game and didn’t come out. It was one of those tough, gutty performances, and she was able to hit some free throws down the stretch with tired legs. That was really huge. I’m just proud of her and the whole team.”

Frame was a problem from the start, shooting six free throws and making three field goals in the opening quarter. She had four field goals, including a three, in the second quarter.

“I felt like they had enough scorers that we couldn’t just isolate her,” Cherry said. “The plan all along was to play our zone defense. When she was eating us up, we knew we had to make a change. That was a logical solution and we’d done it before a couple of times. We thought we’d give it a shot. I said if it’s not working we’d get out of it. It worked and it worked, and that was fun to see.”

In the third-quarter comeback, Ellinwood made just three field goals, but the Lady Eagles shot 32 free throws in the second half.

“We just started attacking and getting to the rim,” Cherry said. “If we get to the free throw line, I like our chances. We shoot a lot of free throws. They weren’t hitting, and that helped. We rebounded and were able to go down and put it in on the other end.”

Beck scored eight of her team-high 17 points in the first quarter. Ward scored six points, and Hayes finished with five points. Miller scored three points, and Ricker and Kaitlyn Panning each added two points.

Frame finished with 24 points and 14 boards. Gisel Holguin and Rylee Gleason each added seven points.

Ellinwood has won six of its last seven games to climb to 6-11 on the season.