Clara Barton to sponsor worksite wellness training

Clara Barton Hospital will be hosting a Workwell Kansas Foundation workshop from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. April 11 at the Hoisington Activity Center for worksite wellness teams or committees in northern Barton County.

The workshop will focus on the impact health has to the job. There is no cost.

“Employees are every company’s number one asset,” said Cheri Moeder, CBH Pathways Grant Coordinator for northern Barton County. “It is Clara Barton Hospital’s responsibility to help employers that may be interested in a grant help them achieve the wellness goals they have set for their company and employees.

“Many employers recognize a comprehensive wellness plan can improve employee morale, increase productivity, attract new employees, increase job satisfaction, improve employee health and have a positive impact on the entire community. Offering the worksite wellness seminar is our kickoff to help employers explore the possibilities.”

Pathways to a Healthy Kansas is the largest community grant program ever funded by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. It is called Pathways because there many different paths to wellness and well-being. One of those pathways defined in the grant is Worksites, which, of course, refers to well-being and wellness in the workplace.

Space is limited, so employers interested in working on a wellness plan should call Moeder at 620-653-5067 no later than March 31.

The April seminar is being presented by Workwell Kansas. Since 2011 Workwell Kansas has provided free training, resources and technical assistance that worksites need to develop wellness plans that can positively impact employee health and wellness – the bottom line.

During this time, Workwell Kansas has helped 40+ communities across the state host more than 50 employer workshops. Employers from more than 500 Kansas companies have attended.

The seminar presenter is Elizabeth Ablah, Ph.D., MPH. Dr. Ablah is an associate professor in the Department of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the University of Kansas School of Medicine in Wichita.

The hospital is in the planning phase of the Pathway Grant, looking at different projects and activities associated with each of the seven Pathways: community policy, resident/community well-being, the food retail sector, health care, restaurants, schools and, of course, worksites.

“Activities like the upcoming seminar in April are great learning opportunities, but not everything associated with Pathways will be a specific activity like a seminar, 5k run or a health fair.,” Meoder said. “For example, helping the people of northern Barton County discover ways to build physical activity into their day or finding easy ways to build healthy snacks and meals are equally important. We are currently working on ways to communicate these messages, as well as planning activities and events, too.”