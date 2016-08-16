Remembering Jacob: Oden family recalls time with the ‘fun’ brother

By Mike Courson

We’ve got this. A mantra 15-year-old Jacob Oden tried to instill in others has now become a statement of strength. Oden was killed in a two-vehicle accident in rural Rice County on Aug. 3. His family and friends held a celebration of life last Monday at First United Methodist Church in Sterling. Last Thursday, his parents, Jon and Heather Oden, shared their son’s story.

August 3, 2016

An ordinary dirt road about six miles from the Oden farm took one life and changed many others.

The Oden boys had probably been through the intersection at 14th Road and Avenue U several times, but it was only recently that Jacob and a friend started their own business to help farmers pull weeds in the fields that made travel on the more desolate county roads more frequent.

The boys had finished some work in the area and were headed to get some lunch on that fateful Wednesday morning. Neither of the Oden boys were wearing a seat belt. About three-fourths of a mile from that intersection, J.J. heard a voice that told him to put on his seat belt, and so he did.

J.J. soon heard another voice, this one telling him he would need to stop at the next intersection – a blind crossing of roads due to the corn growing in nearby fields. He thought of a scene from “The Great Gatsby” in which character Jordan Baker drives recklessly down the road. Her passenger, Nick Carraway, tells her she should be more careful or not drive at all. Baker replies that other people are careful and, “They’ll keep out of my way. It takes two to make an accident.”

The Odens were traveling north on 14th Road at approximately 40-45 miles an hour. As they entered the intersection, both boys looked to make sure it was clear. That’s when they were struck by Tom Kelly’s Nissan Maxima, traveling at an estimated 50 miles an hour.

“Neither were driving recklessly,” Heather said. “They just assumed no one would be around the corner.”

Kelly’s Nissan slammed into the Dakota near the passenger door, partially separating the cab from the bed of the truck. White paint transfer was found some 18 inches into that separation.

That impact likely put the Dakota into a spin before it rolled. Cracks in the windshield indicate Jacob hit his head on the glass before being ejected from the vehicle. “The doctors are certain Jacob would have been knocked out with the initial compact, at a minimum,” Heather said. “They think he was probably brain dead before he hit the ground.”

J.J., even at 6-feet, 4-inches tall, managed to escape virtually injury free. His airbag deployed and may have created a bubble of sorts as the roof of the truck caved around his head.

Jacob landed in a nearby ditch. The Dakota ended up in a soybean field, and the Nissan ended up on its side near the edge of the field. Seeing his brother on the ground, J.J. got out to help.

Heather was nearly two hours away when J.J. made his first phone call to her. Hearing little more than wind, she thought the call was an accidental dial. J.J. hung up and called 911. Dispatchers had him begin chest compressions on his brother. As deputies arrived and took over, J.J. made a second call to his mother. He told her they had been in an accident and he did not know if Jacob was going to be okay. He didn’t think he was breathing.

Jacob was pronounced dead at the scene. J.J. was transported to the local hospital and released with minor injuries. Kelly was flown to Wichita where, a week later, he was still in a medically-induced coma.

An ornery teenager

In the week following the accident, the Oden family had many opportunities to remember Jacob.

“People would always comment to me or Jon that Jacob was an old soul, from the time he was little,” Heather said. “They would say he’s got such a gentle soul. They always used that word, soul.

“When we talked about him at his celebration of life, we didn’t have to come up with things to say. He left a lot of material.”

Like most teenagers, Jacob had an ornery side. “He would go to Tractor Supply, and the first place he would go is the plunger aisle,” Heather recalled. “He would stick plungers all over the store, on different things. He thought he was hilarious.”

At the start of the summer, the family attended a wedding in Nebraska. Heather was to sing at the wedding and went that morning for a rehearsal. J.J., Jacob, and another family friend, left alone, used a Lyft driver to go to the mall. Jacob took Motel 6 business cards and distributed them all over Lincoln. Not caring much for the second Lyft driver, he hid the business cards all around the backseat of her car.

Then there was his love of barbecue, or at least calling Hog Wild in Hutchinson with bizarre requests.

“He used to call all the time and ask for animals they didn’t carry. He’d act mad because he was having 50 people over and he promised them they were going to have smoked elephant,” said Heather. “How in the world was he going to feed all these people if they didn’t have smoked elephant?

“Sometimes if he was feeling really ornery, he would ask them for human ribs. He’d really get tickled by their responses.”

Wes Laudermilk once worked on the Oden farm and watched as Jacob grew up. Now a teacher and coach at Sterling High, Laudermilk was perplexed at the continual rearranging of his desk. That, too, was Jacob.

Not all fun and games

Again, like most teenagers, Jacob had his share of personal battles. In the eighth grade, he went through a bout of depression and anxiety. He soon found his way out.

“He did some things that were therapeutic and life giving for him to fight his way out of that depression,” Heather said. “One of those things was playing basketball. He loved to play basketball. He told me that’s how he connected to God.”

Jacob made Survivor’s bracelets he could hand out to peers who underwent similar struggles. He started reaching out to those peers, even those from other communities.

Wanting to monitor her son’s phone activities, Heather downloaded an app that allowed her to monitor Jacob’s texts. She soon found out he was texting all kinds of people.

“We were at a game and he was talking to a player from the other team and could tell something was off,” she said. “He texted that kid later and found out he was struggling with depression. He just started talking to him, encouraging him, and sending him things from time to time.

“I found out that was pretty common for him to reach out. That lasted the whole school year. Last summer, he really started to gain strength and come into himself. The depression and anxiety were both taking a backseat to him finding that light that was really gripping him at that point.”

A good classmate

That willingness to help, and an eagerness to cheer for the underdog made Jacob a good teammate and classmate. Heather ran into one of Jacob’s friend at the celebration of life on Monday. He told her about a Career Day the school had recently held for grades 7-12.

“He asked if I remembered that they had to walk all around the school that day,” she said. “He said, ‘I was injured that day and I was on crutches. Jake carried me all over the school that day.’ I didn’t know that, but that’s how Jake was. That didn’t surprise me at all.”

Heather asked that same friend how Jacob helped him live differently. The friend said he always saw Jacob encouraging someone or offering to help. That behavior was already rubbing off on the friend.

The ‘fun’ brother

Jacob took that same attitude home. About a year ago, he made the decision to be the ‘fun’ brother. Regardless of what his siblings asked him to do, he would do it, even if he did not want to. “He wanted them to remember him as someone who was fun for them,” Heather said.

One day, Jacob came home from football practice. He was clearly tired and sore, but his little sister, Caitlyn, asked him to jump on the trampoline. “He said he would for a few minutes,” said Heather. “They ended up jumping for an hour.”

A blooming athlete

Jacob’s father, Jon, stands around 6-2. J.J. who will soon turn 18 for his senior year at Sterling High, is already 6-4. Jacob hit puberty early and was listed at 6-0 his freshman year. As with many basketball rosters, that was a little optimistic.

“He just broke six foot,” Heather said. “He had a physical the day before and he was pretty pumped. He’d been 5-11 and a half forever.”

With that height and a frame that carried about 165 pounds, Jacob was popular among SHS coaches.

“Jacob was a great part of our team,” said SHS Basketball Coach Derek Schneider. “He was always working hard to improve his skills and I was always getting texts from him to get into the gym and work on his game. He was extremely coachable and worked hard to do the things we asked of him. He was a great teammate, always helping and encouraging the other guys, whether it was in practice, from the bench or on the floor in games. We will miss him greatly for the player, teammate and friend he was.”

“The first thing that comes to mind when you think of Jacob is how good of a teammate he was,” said Tyson Bauerle, second-year varsity football coach. “He was always encouraging guys in the weight room and on the field. The second thing was how hard he worked. He was a tireless worker. He was working himself into a great position to have opportunities on the varsity level this year, especially on defense. Jacob was going to have a positive impact on our team this season. He may not be playing, but I know he’s still going to have a positive impact on this team.”

More than sports

Since overcoming his bout with depression, Jacob had found a new passion in his life: bringing light into the darkness. Many things happened last fall that helped Jacob put that passion into action.

Jacob’s local youth group was looking for a local mission. The group had done far-away missions before but wanted something locally where a strong relationship could be maintained. Central Kansas Dream Center in Great Bend was one of the group’s finalists.

Last October or November, Jacob visited the facility for the first time and instantly fell in love. Recently, the group spent a week in Great Bend to help renovate the old junior high building that houses the program. Part of the mission included dragging a heavy wooden cross for about a mile. It could have been a team effort but Jacob took it upon himself to carry the burden.

“It was hot that day,” Heather said. “It was that week we had super-hot weather. Jeff asked who wanted to carry the cross and Jacob said, ‘I’ve got this.’ Jeff asked him several times, and J.J. and I asked him several times if he needed help because it’s heavy. It’s got a wheel but we tried to move it and it took both J.J. and Jacob to lift it and move it. The whole time he was saying, ‘I got this, I got this. Debbie, hold your sign up higher.’”

Light up the Dark

Around the same time Jacob was finding his own way, Heather began wondering what she could do. After dealing with some repressed memories, she helped start the Light up the Dark ministry.

“I asked myself why I’m here,” she said. “I didn’t really enjoy what I was doing before. Light up the Dark started out as what was going to be speaking – me going into schools and church camps and speaking life into people.”

Paperwork was filed to make the ministry a legal non-profit organization, and Heather and Jacob began tossing around ideas of how to make bracelets to promote the ministry.

“We had been tossing around a lot of different ideas,” she said. “It was tough because when he went home Wednesday, we were still getting boxes in the mail of beads he and I had looked at and ordered.”

Jacob’s accident has helped move the ministry forward. A first print of 300 T-shirts were sold in a matter of hours and 200 more shirts are on the way.

“What we’ve kind of been laughing about is we’ve been getting ready to launch it as a non-profit in a couple of weeks,” Heather said. “We’ve been joking that we guess God was ready to launch it early because people have already started asking.”

The Light up the Dark website (lightupthedark.live) is expected to be finished later this month.

I’m Good

While doing his week of missionary work in Great Bend, Jacob may have worn out his coworkers with his basketball playlist consisting mostly of Christian rap songs. Those songs took on a deeper meaning during his celebration of life. One tribute video featured the song “You Can’t Stop Me.” Another featured the song “I’m Good.”

That song gave Heather an answer she was looking for. After the accident, she prayed for a sign that Jacob had made it to Heaven.

“Wednesday afternoon when it happened, people kept saying, ‘At least you know where he is.’ I know what they meant, but I also knew I’d talked to Jacob, and I knew he’d had some doubts and struggles and was trying to figure that out. We’d talked about some of it but we hadn’t talked about all of it,” she said.

“I didn’t know for sure where he had landed with all that. If you just looked at the evidence of his life, sure, but I knew inside his head, more was going on inside there than people knew. I was praying for some sort of confirmation that he’s with (God) and that he’s okay.”

Heather and Jon spoke to Jacob’s teammates inside the locker room at SHS and returned home one day. There, Heather’s friend told her she needed to take a closer listen to one of Jacob’s favorite songs.

“I’m Good” is performed by Trip Lee featuring Lecrae. A line in the song says, “I am Tebow in the fourth quarter, they can’t hold me.”

The line grabbed Heather’s attention because she heard “I’m T-boned in the fourth quarter.” Two lines later, she got her answer. “Tell my mama that I’m good when He carried me home.”

Overwhelming support

The Sunday before Monday’s celebration of life, a long line of friends and supporters showed up for Jacob’s visitation. “The line went from basically 2 p.m. to sometime after five,” Jon said. “From the front of the sanctuary, two-wide or however many wide, every time I looked, they were out the door. Someone said they were clear out to the street waiting to come in.”

Heather carried forward Jacob’s message at the celebration, scheduled at 1:18 p.m. – Jacob was born on Jan. 18. Jon, J.J., and Caitlyn also spoke at the celebration. Cody, Jacob’s 12-year-old brother, gave an impromptu speech at home earlier that morning.

“We were sitting together (in our living room) the morning of the celebration,” Heather said. “I said this is going to be the second-worst day in the history of ever. Cody asked why. I said because I have to figure out how to put my baby in the ground today.

“He said, ‘That’s dumb. You’re not putting your baby in the ground. You’re putting your baby’s tent in the ground. We’re celebrating his life today. I don’t understand why people keep saying Jacob is lost. Jacob is found.’”

Jacob’s girlfriend, Lexi, also spoke at the celebration. “One time Jake said to me, ‘Forever isn’t real, but I am never going to leave you,’” she read.

She went on to say God determines the quantity of life and we determine the quality. “Often times when death happens, we get so caught up in mourning that we forget to live,” she said.

“When mourning is taking over our lives, we tend to forget what’s true. What’s true is that we were put here to minister to others. What’s true is that we were put here to love. What’s true is that some day, God will call us home and we will see Jake’s beautiful face again. That’s something worth living for.”

Jacob’s siblings, teammates, and girlfriends were pallbearers at the celebration. Eight teammates, plus siblings, carried his casket from the church to the hearse, and another eight carried it from the hearse to his final resting place.

Moving forward

The Oden family has been humbled by the amount of support it has received since the accident. That support has sped up the healing process.

“It feels like a hemorrhage, like someone being physically ripped away and it pulls at your soul,” Heather said. “But we’ve had so much love and support from the body of Christ in our community. You look around and these people are absorbing our hemorrhage. As they’re absorbing that, we have the strength to still be on our feet.

“Also, we know where he is. The sadness we feel is for us. You have children, and the reason you have children is to give them life. Knowing Christ is full of life, that’s really living. If that’s the goal, we know that he got there. That gives us peace and we look forward to seeing him again, even though we’re hemorrhaging now.”

For Heather, one verse exemplified her son’s life. Psalm 139:16 says, “…And in Your book were all written The Days that were ordained for me, When as yet there was not one of them.”

“What I got from that was Jake’s first day and his last day were already written,” she said. “God determines the quantity of our life and we get to determine the quality.

“When I thought about things that way, what I thought about was he was only going to get those 15 years. If that’s all he was going to get, I’m glad we got him those 15 years and not some other family.”

Now, Jacob’s memory may live on in the Light up the Dark ministry. It’s something he’s accomplished in life and in death.

“His greater story is the overcoming part,” Heather said. “Having gone through a darkness of his own and reaching out to other people to say they can do this. We feel like that’s the great part of his story, that everybody can be a part of lighting up someone else’s darkness. That’s one of the greatest parts of living, and he got that.”