Cannon throws strike at Kauffman Stadium

Three-time cancer survivor gets opportunity of a lifetime

By Mike Courson

Many a young man has dreamed of throwing a big-league pitch in a big-league stadium. Tuesday night, Great Bend’s Dade Cannon had his chance. Not that the road to Kauffman Stadium, home of the Kansas City Royals, has been easy. The 12-year-old Cannon has battled leukemia more than half his life.

Cannon was introduced as a three-time cancer survivor before Tuesday’s game with the New York Yankees. He proceeded to throw a strike from just in front of the regulation mound.

“I was really nervous,” Cannon said from the stadium during a rain delay. “I tried to just act like it was nothing. As soon as we got on the field I was shaking a little bit. After it all happened, it was pretty fun.”

As Cannon was introduced, he was featured on the Crown Vision board in center field, as was his brother, Micah YellowWolf, who caught the pitch.

“I thought, ‘Dang, I look good,’” Cannon joked. “It was pretty crazy. A bunch of people were clapping.”

After the pitch, Cannon and YellowWolf had their picture taken with Royals mascot, Sluggerrr. On the way off the field, back-up catcher Drew Butera handed Cannon a signed bat.

Cannon’s road to Kauffman was a long and painful one. He was first diagnosed with leukemia at the age of five. He went through 3.5 years of treatment at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City. He was in remission for about 18 months before the cancer came back and he had to begin treatment all over again.

Being a relapse, the treatment protocol was more invasive and difficult for Cannon. He continued to improve for about a year before experiencing another relapse.

With that third diagnosis there were two options: Cannon could try another round of chemotherapy and, once in remission, do a bone marrow transplant. Or he could go through a clinical trial.

His mother, Christy Huslig, was a little leery about the relatively unknown clinical trial at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City. After speaking with doctors for hours, she made the decision to try chemotherapy and the bone marrow transplant.

Things were looking positive early on. Three perfect bone marrow matches were found for Cannon. Unfortunately, the chemotherapy was not doing its job.

“We got about three months into treatment and we weren’t seeing any progress,” Huslig said. “(The cancer) was actually progressing. It was becoming resistant to the chemotherapy. His cells also started changing. His cancer cells were changing into a different type of leukemia.”

Realizing the chemo was not working, Cannon’s doctors contacted Children’s Mercy to see if spots were still available in the clinical trial.

“At that point, the clinical trial was our only hope,” said Huslig. “Without it, we’d be having a different conversation. He might not be here now. His cancer was progressing so badly and he had almost 100 percent leukemia in his blood marrow. Once that got into his blood stream that would have become deadly.”

Even accepted into the clinical trial, there were still no guarantees. “It was almost a God thing,” Huslig said. “Every day was a new hurdle for his body to meet. One by one, we were able to check off all the criteria they needed, just barely meeting them.”

Doctors were eventually able to harvest Dade’s T-cells, a type of white blood cell used in the immune system. Those cells were sent off to be genetically engineered. Cannon’s cells were attached to chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) and multiplied by the thousands.

The process took approximately 30 days. In the meantime, Cannon underwent a depletion round of chemotherapy that wiped all out all the cells in his blood marrow – good and bad. It left him very ill.

“That was very difficult for him,” Huslig said. “It causes a lot of pain and mouth sores. It’s a really invasive chemotherapy.”

Then the miracle arrived. In a little vial of approximately 10 cubic centimeters (ccs) were those thousands of engineered cells. They were pushed into Cannon via an IV and PICC line. The process took about 10 minutes.

“We were on our way,” Huslig said. “After all those years of chemotherapy, it came down to those 10 little ccs of his own cells. They saved his life.”

The leukemia is gone, but Cannon will still have some battles to fight. He has to limit his exposure to the sun, and months of time spent in a hospital bed weakened his muscles and bones. He will soon be working with a physical therapist to get some of his strength back.

Throughout his battle, Cannon has maintained a positive attitude. More than 2,200 people followed his battle on the Prayers for Dade Cannon Facebook page.

“Everywhere he goes, people seem to gravitate towards him,” said Huslig. “Attitude, I think, is half the battle. He always has the most amazing attitude. I think people appreciate that and enjoy it. They want to have a little of what he has. He’s very encouraging and upbeat.”

Other things had to take a back seat to the battle with cancer, including school. Cannon left school last December and missed the remainder of the 2015-16 school year. Teachers at the hospital and at home helped him stay up with his school work.

“When he was home, his teachers were great,” Huslig said. “They’d spend time with him after school to try and keep him up with the things other children were learning.”

Cannon started the sixth grade earlier this month and tested well on his assessment tests. “He’s right on track with everybody else,” said Huslig. “He’s even excelled in some areas beyond other students.”

Cannon’s attitude and personality made him a memorable patient in Kansas City. His family spent a lot of time in the Ronald McDonald House and the staff became family.

Kansas City Steaks, a sponsor of the Royals, teamed up with the organization and Ronald McDonald House to give Cannon the opportunity to throw the first pitch.

“It was all possible because of Ronald McDonald House Charities,” Cannon said. “They’ve been very helpful and they’re the best people to be around.”

Upon finding out about the opportunity, Cannon was excited, then nervous about dropping the ball and throwing a pitch in front of thousands of people. He wanted his brother to be on the receiving end, and the duo worked over the weekend to master the art of the pitch. The effort paid off with a strike delivery Tuesday night.

“I thought it was right down the middle,” YellowWolf said. “They told us it was 90 feet and it was 60 feet. Dade didn’t want to throw from the mound. He easily could have thrown from the mound.”

YellowWolf can now put a check mark on his bucket list. Cannon was just happy to throw to his big brother. “I thought that was pretty cool,” he said. “He’s really important to me.”