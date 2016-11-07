Former Sterling student wins Down to the Wire film race

“Invitation to Burn” makes its way to NYC

(click the title above to see the video, or click here)

By Mike Courson

Spielberg. Scorsese. Kubrick. Before they were great directors, they were, presumably, just ambitious kids with cameras. For Sterling-native Levi Feil, winning the Down to the Wire 24-Hour Film Race in Wichita last June is a giant first leap toward the silver screen.

The gist of the race is simple: teams have 24 hours to create an original film. The film must contain all the required elements of the contest, and must be six minutes or less from start to finish.

Teams met on Saturday, June 18 at 7 a.m. and were given the elements, including location, cinematic technique, and prompt. The film was to be turned in by 7 a.m. the next day.

“We aren’t allowed to use royalty-free music,” said Feil. “Since there are cash prizes, they don’t want to worry about copyright laws so we have to make our own music. Everything in the film — every sound effect, every visual effect, everything — had to be original.”

Feil, who is now a homeschooled sophomore in Wichita, called up some old friends in Sterling for the project. Cooper Galyon narrates and stars in the film. He also provided the sound track.

“The very first time we competed, it was originally going to just be a sleepover,” Feil said. “I realized that was the weekend of Down to the Wire and didn’t have someone to write music to compose the sound track. I knew Cooper was very musically talented, so we talked to his parents and got him to stay an extra two days and he wrote the soundtrack and starred in it.”

The group also included Ben Pattison, another former Sterling High student who moved out of state, as well as McKenna and Avery Linden, two younger students. The group had to put together a film that included a reaction to smell, eating a fancy dinner, and a birthday gift bag as the main prop.

The setting was Union Station, and the film had to employ Hitchcock Vertigo Zoom, a camera technique in which the background appears to grow in size as the subject stays the same size.

The film is called “Invitation to Burn,” and features a sharply-dressed Galyon, who is about to partake in a heist. The mark is Fancy Maloney, a snooty, rich girl played by Avery Linden.

The goal is to get all of Maloney’s birthday gift bags, and all the money inside, loaded in a red wagon while no one is watching. The heist includes a fancy birthday dinner and burning paper in the oven provides the distraction in the heist, as well as the reaction to smell.

This was the second time Feil participated in the film race, so writing and producing the video in a mere 24 hours was not all that difficult. “Having all my friends here, it was really easy to come up with an idea and to collaborate,” he said. “Having the experience from last year really helped with the time crunch. That was a big benefit.”

All films were turned in by 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 19, then judged by a panel that included KWCH anchor Emily Griffin. Winners were announced that evening. The grand prize winners received a $2,000 filmmaking grant from Vimeo among other prizes.

“Invitation to Burn” won the Student Spotlight Award. The group split $500 in cash, and four student filmmaker passes to the Tallgrass Film Festival last month. The video advanced to the Down to the Wire Kansas City Showcase. The film won in Kansas City in August, and will now be shown in New York City at the New York Film Critics Society review. The crowd there will included noted film critic Peter Travers of “Rolling Stone” and “People” Magazines.

For Feil, the rise from kid with a camera to filmmaker has been a fast one. His grandfather, Don Feil of Chase, gave him his first camera when he was eight years old. Feil and his brother quickly put the camera to work on a documentary of the Amtrak train set his brother received for Christmas that year.

“That’s what started my interest in film making,” Feil said. “From there, my friends and I would often shoot movies around Sterling, and later, I put them up on my YouTube channel. When my skills increased, I got a few offers for some freelance jobs, including making a documentary for the Kansas State Fair Museum. The money from the film race and other freelance jobs was used to upgrade my equipment.”