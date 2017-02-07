No. 3 McPherson girls shoot past Great Bend

Lady Pups hit nine threes in running-clock win

By Mike Courson

They can hurt you inside and they can definitely hurt you outside. Five Lady Bullpups accounted for nine threes as third-ranked McPherson (4A, Div. I) rolled to a running clock and a 71-37 win Tuesday night in Great Bend.

The Lady Panthers opened scoring with a free throw from senior Brooklyn Burkhart 29 seconds in, but McPherson scored 12 of the next 13 baskets to open up a 12-3 lead. Sophomore Claire Yowell hit two of the four Lady Pup threes in the opening frame as Mac pushed the lead to 20-10.

Junior Camryn Dunekack hit a three early in the second quarter for Great Bend. Senior Keely Ireland added a trey, and senior Carley Brack scored the only other field goal. McPherson did little better on the other end, extending the lead to 36-24 at the half.

In last year’s meeting in McPherson, then-sophomore Taylor Robertson went 8 for 9 from behind the 3-point line to finish with 43 points. Tuesday, she was kept in check with some foul trouble in the first half. That changed in the third quarter as Robertson hit her first six shots of the third quarter. Averaging just under 25 points a game this season, Robertson scored 13 of her game-high 22 points in that third quarter.

Great Bend, meanwhile, went cold, going just 3 for 14 from the floor to open the second half. After closing the gap to 11 points on another Dunekack three early in the third quarter, the Lady Panthers watched as McPherson pulled away for a 55-32 lead with one quarter to play.

The Lady Pups flirted with a running clock early on in the fourth but baskets from Brack and Carly Dreiling whittled the lead down to 61-37. McPherson sophomore Jaycee Burghart changed that with back-to-back threes in a 22-second stretch to keep the clock running for good at the 3:45 mark.

McPherson won the rebound battle 33-17. Junior Mandi Cooks scored eight points and grabbed eight boards in the post. Burghart finished with eight points, and four Lady Pups scored six points.

Dreiling paced the Lady Panthers with 11 points. Brack scored seven of her nine points in the first half. Dunekack scored six points, and Ireland and Burkhart each finished with four points.

Great Bend will play Garden City Friday for Homecoming.