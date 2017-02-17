Hoisington boys hang on against Haven

Specht three gives Cardinals the edge in 54-51 battle

By Mike Courson

If Yhprum’s Law is the opposite of Murphy’s Law, that’s what was in effect for the Cardinal boys in the first quarter Friday night against Haven: Everything that could go right, went right. In the end, however, Hoisington needed a late 3-pointer from senior Tyler Specht to hang on for a 54-51 win against the Wildcats.

“These guys finished tough,” said Hoisington coach Kyle Haxton. “Tyler turns the ball over and gives them the chance to take the lead, then he comes down and redeems himself by hitting a 3-point shot. He hasn’t shot a lot of threes but he shoots at a high percentage. It was unbelievable to see a senior step up and do that at that point.”

The Cardinals last trailed with 5:24 to play in the first quarter before Haven used a free throw for a 49-48 lead with 2:31 to play in the game. Hoisington had opened the final quarter 0 for 7 from the floor, but senior Cameron Davis was still able to get the lead back with two free throws after a steal and hard foul. Davis also had a steal in the final seconds of the game and made one more free throw with four seconds left before ruining a perfect night from the line with a miss.

“He had the steal and he had a couple huge rebounds down the stretch. Cam played tough. He was 5 of 6 from the line. If anyone knows what he shoots from the free throw line, they’d say that’s pretty darn good,” Haxton laughed.

Haven senior Jeff Hendrixson was sidelined much of the game with foul trouble. He nearly stole the game with a steal and basket with just 30 seconds left. Trailing 51-50, Specht answered with his big three with just 17 seconds remaining to give Hoisington the lead for good.

Early on, senior Brenner Donovan stole the show. He made five of his first six baskets from the floor, including three treys, for a quick 13 points in just under four minutes. The result was an early 16-11 Hoisington lead.

“It was the same thing I saw Tuesday night against Hesston,” Haxton said. “He had 10 in the first five minutes. He’s explosive and he plays with a lot of energy to score early. He was good early.”

Even the bad things went well early. Donovan’s first miss resulted in Hendrixson’s second foul just 3:07 into the game. Specht grabbed the board on a missed three later in the quarter and earned a pair of free throws. Six players scored in the opening quarter to give the Cards a 27-15 lead after eight minutes of action.

Hoisington used a technical foul on the Haven bench to maintain a double-digit lead in the second quarter. Davis hit both of his free throws and Donovan added a free throw to push the gap to 40-24 with 2:18 to play in the half. The Cards led 42-32 at the break.

The Cards slowed down in the third quarter, going just 3 for 11 from the floor. Donovan ended a scoring drought with two of the three buckets. Hoisington made just one field goal in the final frame – Specht’s three that proved to be the difference.

“It was a tale of two halves,” Haxton said. “It was an offensive battle in the first half, and obviously a defensive battle in the second half. It was about making adjustments on what we were going to run defensively and them making adjustments against us. The kids continued to plug away. We had some good looks, we just couldn’t knock down any shots.”

Donovan went on to lead all players with 18 points. Davis added 13 points and eight boards, and Specht finished with nine points. Alex Schremmer hit a pair of threes in the first half for his six points, Grant Dolechek finished with five points and five boards, and Kyle Lang added an early field goal for his two points.

Kai Peirce and 6-foot-5 Aaron Yoder each scored 10 points for the Cats. Hendrixson hit two threes in the first half and finished with eight points.

Hoisington moves to 9-10 on the season heading into next Tuesday’s regular-season finale against ranked Pratt. Friday’s win could help the Cardinals in sub-state rankings, but Hoisington will still likely play at Ellsworth or Beloit to open the post-season.