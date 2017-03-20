GPS Kids Club offers after school program

Photos by Karen La Pierre

Jaala Compton, a student who attends GPS Kids Club, puts away her back pack in preparation for the afternoon.

The kids at GPS Kids Club sit down to lesson to a Bible lesson after coming to the former Barton County Annex for kid care. During the summer, kids come from as far away as Great Bend for kid care.

By Karen La Pierre

At 3:25 p.m. each school day, the doors to GPS Kids Club burst open as 50 laughing, squirming Hoisington elementary school kids fill the lobby of GPS Kids Club, 352 W. 12th, after being bused over to Hoisington Middle School.

On sunny days, the kids play outside, or hit the gym for a little basketball. Some prefer calmer activities such as coloring.

The kid’s gathered for a brief Bible lesson, which focused on developing good character, good choices and consequences. On this day, the lesson was on the armor of God, the sandals of peace, being respectful, and controlling one’s words.

The lesson is followed each day by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Afterwards, the kids line up for supper. One day last week, the kid’s ate cheesy green beans, pears and pancakes and sausage. Those that stay at 6 p.m. also receive a snack.

“Everybody leaves here and they’ve had a full meal,” Debbie Stephens, program administrator. “Some don’t get any more supper.”

After supper, the kids work on their homework with the assistance of high school students. They are divided into their grade level and GPS works closely with the school district.

“Even for third or fourth graders, it’s hard for parents to even help them with,” Stephens said. “Here we are able to get their homework done and they can go home and spend good time with their parents.

“There are times I’m not as smart as a fourth grader,” Stephens said, laughing.

When there is no school, GPS provides all of the meals. During summer, the group, located across the street from Hoisington Middle School and participates in the school lunch program.

During summer, the kids swim a couple of days, participate in learning enhancement and go on field trips. There is a small playground outside.

“Every year, we put out a little garden,” Stephens said. There is a vegetable garden, an herb garden and an orchard.

The kids help with the garden and cooking during the summer. They will average 60 kids during the summer and are licensed for 120.

GPS Kid’s Club opened in 2014 with the mission is to provide quality supervised care for children age’s k-6th grade. It is a 501c3 nonprofit that provides care before and after school and on school holidays.

GPS Kids Club is the dream of Debbie Stephens that opened in 2014 with three kids.

“I feel this is valuable,” Stephens said. “We just have so many kids that would be running the streets or are at home by themselves.

“This is always the age group that fell between the cracks.

“It’s been a great journey,” she said. “I feel pretty blessed.”

Stephens had dotted every i and crossed every t in a parent’s wish list. One set of parents say a weight has been lifted from their shoulders.

“Our son has been going to GPS for almost two years now, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the program,” said parent Pamela Henning in a letter. My husband and I “both work full-time, and it’s very comforting to know that he is in a safe environment.

“During the school year, he has help with homework after school, which allows us to spend time in the evening as a family. There are also many things at GPS to keep him busy and entertained.”

Henning is particularly pleased with the Lego room, which is a dream come true for her 7 year old. She is also particularly pleased that the kids can go to the public pool and take field trips to nearby locations.

The faith part of the GPS program has taught her son many valuable things, Henning said.

“Many times I have trouble getting my son out the door because he wants to stay and play,” Henning said.

“The staff is always friendly and accommodating, and we are very grateful that they are all a part of our child’s upbringing,” Henning said.

The cost for full time after school is $40 weekly for one child, plus $12 for each additional child. The hours for after school care are 3:25 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. There is care on no school days and during summer vacation from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The before school fee is $5 per child. The hours run from 6 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.

The cost for summer is $70 per week for the first child, with and addition $20 per child.

GPS is governed by a board of directors and not financially supported by any specific church.

The GPS also offers an after school drop in rate of $10 per day and $5 for each additional child.

The board of directors is facing many decisions. The building is in need of work such as a new roof and central air conditioning. There is currently no air conditioning.

They are considering either repair or rebuild but want to stay in the same location.

“We’re going to start fundraising,” Stephens said. “I don’t think people even realize we are here.”

Having GPS Kids Club has been a dream come true for Stephens.

“It’s always been on my heart,” Stephens said. “I just love kids. They are my passion.”

Breakout

Short-term needs: School, office, craft supplies; Cleaning supplies and paper goods; Food, such as low sugar cereal, milk, juice, pasta and ranch dressing.

Long-term needs: Roof replacement $70,000; Air conditioning throughout building $150,000; Replacement windows, $60,000; and additional playground and equipment $60,000.

Additional needs include flooring, landscaping, plumbing and painting.