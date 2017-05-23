Class 2-1A State Softball preview

Part II: Ellinwood girls return to state tournament

By Mike Courson

The road back to state was not easy for the Ellinwood softball team. After a second-place finish at state last year, the Lady Eagles dropped below .500 for the first time in three seasons with four-straight losses in mid-April. Coach Jason Duvall and the team figured things out, winning 9-straight games to end the regular season. Ellinwood took down the top-two seeds in the Medicine Lodge regional to earn a spot at state for a second-straight season.

Weather is looking to be on its best behavior in Pratt with temperatures nearing 80 degrees and no chance of rain Thursday. Conditions will be virtually the same Friday. With no Valley Falls in this year’s bracket, a new champion will be crowned. Here is a breakdown of the Class 2-1A bracket. :

No. 4 Ellinwood (17-6) vs No. 5 Moundridge (15-7), Thursday, 7 p.m., Field A

Ellinwood fell below .500 after a pair of losses to TMP on April 20. The Monarchs will play in the Class 3A state tournament. Since then, the Lady Eagles have cruised to an 11-0 record. Just three of those games have been decided by five runs or less.

Senior Allison Panning returns to state as one of the most dominant pitchers in the class. She has struck out 230 batters in her 132 innings of work this season. She’s allowed 25 earned runs on 59 hits for an ERA of 1.33.

As impressive as Panning’s numbers are on the season, they are even better of late. She walked 29 batters this year, but has allowed just one walk in the last nine games. Only three earned runs have crossed the plate in that stretch, and she has struck out at least six in each of those last nine games, including a pair of 14-K performances against Ellis and Medicine Lodge.

If Panning looms large in the circle, senior Brittney Beck is just as big with a bat. Beck leads the offense in batting (.600), hits (39), RBIs (39), doubles (11), triples (8) and home runs (4). Beck also provides a reliable glove at third base.

Beck has had help from her senior teammates. Katelyn Robinson takes a .439 average to state and is third on the team with 19 RBIs. Panning is batting .431 with 23 RBIs, and Jenna Oelke is hitting .426 with eight RBIs. Panning and Oelke have come around to score a combined 53 times.

Freshman Kaitlyn Panning has warmed up the plate and enters state with an 8-game hit streak. She’s batting .555 in that stretch (15 for 27) with an on-base percentage around .600. Duvall is also expecting to have sophomore Kaitlyn Pohlman back in the lineup. She was batting .361 before giving up her bat due to an injury.

Moundridge emerged out of a very mild regional that featured just five teams. Three of those five teams had four wins or fewer, and even No. 2 seed Inman entered the regional with a paltry 7-13 record. The Lady Cats downed five-win Canton-Galva 16-4 in the regional championship game.

The Heart of America League in which Moundridge plays was also on the weak side. The Cats have a loss to Canton-Galva, and losses to Marion (2), Sedgwick, and Ell-Saline.

Senior Jadah Moore leads the Cats coming in with 70.1 innings in the circle. She has allowed 92 hits and struck out just 50 batters while walking 48. Zizi Sebrant has thrown 36.1 innings, striking out 33 and walking 60.

Moundridge does have some big bats. Senior Zaelynn Foth enters the bracket with a .478 average that includes 24 RBIs, seven doubles, and three triples. Senior Chelsey Knight has also driven in 24 years with her .448 average that includes four doubles and a pair of triples. Moore is batting .339 and leads the team with 26 RBIs. Knight and Sebrant each have 22 stolen bases on the year.

No. 1 Sedan (21-1) vs. No. 8 St. Mary’s Colgan (4-19), Thursday, 5 p.m., Field A

Sedan entered the bracket as the No. 1 seed a year ago. The Lady Blue Devils opened with a win before losing to Valley Falls and Udall for a fourth-place finish.

Colgan is known for playing a tough schedule and bringing a deceptive record into state tournaments. The Lady Panthers won just six games last year and still battled Sedan 5-3 in the first round in Pratt. Colgan entered its own regional with just one win before mowing down a pair of winning teams to secure a return to state.

A young Colgan roster features just one junior and one senior. Sophomores Olivia Brynds and Delaney Cedeno have been knocked around in the circle with ERAs over nine.

No. Chase County (21-2) vs. No. 7 Sacred Heart (15-8), Thursday, 5 p.m., Field B

The Lady Bulldogs are back. Chase County posted three-straight perfect seasons from 2013-15 before missing out on the state tournament a year ago. The Lady Bulldogs still hold the state record with 94-straight wins from 2013-16.

Senior Daryn Crawford will be one of the players to watch in the tournament. The senior ace has struck out 143 batters and allowed just 13 earned runs in 105 innings pitched this season. Crawford is also a force at the plate with a .423 average that includes 14 doubles, a home run, and 27 RBIs.

The Lady Bulldogs also rely heavily on senior Bailee Swift, who doubles as one of the top throwers in Kansas. She will also be competing at the state track meet over the weekend. Swift enters state batting .574 with eight homes runs and 53 RBIs.

Sacred Heart was the No. 1 seed in the Ell-Saline regional. That regional featured just one team over .500, and Sacred Heart edged out a 2-1 win against 9-win Ell-Saline in the regional title game.

No. 3 Bluestem (17-2) vs. No. 6 Wabaunsee (15-8), Thursday, 7 p.m., Field B

Bluestem advanced to the tournament with a 17-1 regional final win against 13-win Flinthills. Natalie Bevan and Jordan Stiger are noted hitters for the Lions. Rileigh Boline is another offensive threat.

Bevan, Allison Burch and Ashtyn Jurging each had four hits in the regional championship win. Jurging also pitched for the win. Jurging, Boline, and Paiton Haga each homered in that game.

Wabaunsee has played a tough schedule that includes losses against perennial power Silver Lake and Rossville. Rossville is one of two unbeatens in the Class 3A state bracket.

The Lady Chargers are another young team in the bracket with just two seniors and two juniors. Freshman Autumn Schreiner is the staff ace with 60 strikeouts in 87 innings of work. She’s allowed 47 earned runs on 97 hits.

Wabaunsee has hit 15 home runs this season. Senior Rayann Johnson is batting .418 and has five of those long balls, and sophomore Abby Oliver has six home runs to go with her .411 average.