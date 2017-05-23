State track preview: boys

Ball, Rein among area leaders heading to Wichita

By Mike Courson

The KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium are always a fine way to end the school year. This year’s meet could be especially exciting as several area athletes push for gold medals, and several athletes around the state push for all-time state marks.

Here is a breakdown of each event, including local competitors and any other notes of interest.

100: Ellinwood junior Drew Blake admits his 11.01 came on a “fast track” at Kiowa County. That time is tied for No. 4 in 2A. But Blake has been fast all year, and his regional time of 11.68 has him as the No. 7 seed at state.

200: Macksville junior Jacob Rein takes the No. 5 seed into the 2A race. His best time of 22.77 ranks No. 3 in 2A this spring and is just 0.05 seconds behind class leader Hayden Friend of Plainville. Friend and teammate Sam Kaup posted the top-two regional times. Kaup is the reigning 2A champ and Friend placed fourth last year. Rein finished sixth at state in 2016.

Otis-Bison junior Blake Bahr enters state as the bottom seed with a time of 24.54. His best time of 23.48 also ranks No. 16 in 1A this spring.

400: Larned junior Shevin Martin posted his best time of the season at last week’s 4A regional. His time of 51.38 is 11th best among 4A regionals. Five regional runners cracked 51 seconds.

Hoisington senior Brenner Donovan has finished as fast as 51.92 this spring for the No. 13 time in 3A. Conditions were different around the state. Donovan ran against cold win but still posted the No. 10 regional time in 3A. The bad news is 3A is led by Ellsworth’s Kaden Davis, who sits at No. 3 in all of Kansas this spring.

Ellinwood sophomore Peter Joslin had high expectations in the mile this season. A late transition paid off with state qualification in the 400m dash. The bad news is Joslin takes the bottom regional time into state at 54.28. Three 2A runners have cracked 51 seconds this spring.

800: Great Bend senior Eric Vazquez ran ninth at state last year. Five of the finishers above him have graduated. Aquinas senior Alex Gill did not run in the event at state last year but has emerged as the leader. Pittsburg senior Connar Southard, the reigning champion, is also back. Vazquez ran his best time of 2:01.14 at regionals, and four regional runners cracked two minutes.

1600: Lyons senior Oscar Jaime returns to state in the event for a second-straight year. He is out to improve on last year’s 15th-place finish but picked a tough year to do it. Jaime spent most of the season before dropping out of the top-16 rankings. His regional time of 4:54 is No. 14 out of 16 qualifiers.

Just have a second separates Jaime’s best time from Hoisington freshman Dayne Yott, who is ranked No. 14 in 3A. Yott ran the bottom regional time in 4:59. Both Jaime and Yott have run a 4:48 mile this year.

Great Bend’s Kerby Depenbusch ran seventh in the event at state last year. His season best of 4:26 ranks No. 3 in 5A and No. 9 in Kansas. Depenbusch will likely have to cut several seconds off his time to finish in the top-three in a tough 5A field at state.

A fun race to watch will be the 1A 1600m race. Olpe’s Kyler True has a season best of 4:10.69, which ranks No. 2 in Kansas history. He is unlikely to reach Jim Ryun’s all-time mark of 3:53, but a 4-minute mile is perhaps within his reach.

3200: Hoisington freshman Dayne Yott makes his state track debut in both the mile and two-mile. Yott ran a 10:43 earlier this month to move into the top-20 in Class 3A. His regional time of 10:47 seeds him at No. 14 out of 16 runners. Kingman sophomore Owen Pearce set league records earlier this month in Hillsboro and has a five-second lead in the class by season PR.

St. Thomas helped make the 5A group the toughest in 2017. Runners will likely have to crack 9:45 to break into the top-three at state. Great Bend junior Kerby Depenbusch posted the No. 5 regional time of 9:59. His best time of 9:49 ranks No. 12 in 5A.

110h: Hoisington senior Jonathan Ball finished second in 3A last year and has been among the class leaders all season. The bad news is the top-five hurdlers return from a year ago, including Cimarron’s Nick Ast, who has the No. 2 3A time. Caney Valley’s Tyler Watts has the best 3A time and the best time out of regionals. Cardinal junior Christopher Ball will have to fight for a spot on the podium with the No. 7 time in the class this spring.

St. Thomas Aquinas’ Noah Green has the No. 2 time in Kansas history at 13.71. Liberal’s Austin Mullens has the No. 1 regional time at 14.36, and that duo could push for history in Wichita.

300h: Hoisington senior Jonathan Ball finished fourth at state a year ago, and two of the top-three from that event have graduated. Ball’s best time of 40.65 ranks No. 3 in 3A this year. Norton’s Jace Ruder, the 3A leader this year, finished 11th at state a year ago but has head-to-head wins against Ball this year. Hoisington junior Christopher Ball has run as fast as 42.35 for the No. 14 time in 3A.

4×4: Hoisington’s team of Jonathan Ball, Christopher Ball, Cameron Davis, and Brenner Donovan ran a deceptive 3:35.77 at regionals to enter state as the No. 13 seed. Under better conditions, the team has finished as fast as 3:30.85 to rank No. 3 in 3A. Class 3A newcomer Hugoton is a heavy favorite to win the title, and Perry-Lecompton sits in the No. 2 spot, though the next several spots are heavily contended.

4×8: St. John’s team of Quincy Smith, Triston Long, Trey Fisher, and Jorge Calleros posted the No. 3 2A regional time in 8:34.99. The top-two spots are likely out of reach as Inman, Yates Center, and KC Christian have all run under 8:27, but the Tigers are plenty capable of finishing in the top-three.

Great Bend’s team of Kerby Depenbusch, Mason YellowWolf, Connor Griffith, and Eric Vazquez posted an 8:31 at regionals. The team has a best of 8:13 that ranks No. 6 in 5A and No. 17 in Kansas. The bad news is 5A is loaded with five of the state’s top-nine teams this spring.

High jump: Central Plains junior Alex Barton and St. John junior Chase Fisher have led the area all spring. Barton cleared 6-0 at regionals, and Fischer and Central Plains junior Anthony Oberle each cleared 5-10. Barton has gone as high as 6-2 this spring to tie for No. 6 in 2A. The field will be tough this weekend with reigning champion Chandler Stiawalt of Ness City in the mix. Washington County senior Jerrod Hoover finished second to Stiawalt last year and is tied for second in Kansas this spring at 6-10.

Long jump: Ness City’s Chandler Stiawalt and Macksville’s Jacob Rein are ready for a Central Prairie League showdown at state. Stiawalt is the reigning state champion at 20-9.5, and his best 2017 mark of 21-8 ranks No. 2 in 2A. Rein’s best mark of 20-11.5 came during regionals and moved him up to No. 6 in the 2A ranks.

Pawnee Heights Kade Scott enters the 1A competition as the No. 10 seed with a regional mark of 19-5. Scott was not ranked in the top-16 this season. Three jumpers, including Stockton’s Kian Coffey and Kylar Williams, sit atop the class with leaps of 21-11 or better this season.

Triple jump: Little River sophomore Bronson Rains hit 38-3.5 to enter the 1A competition as the No. 14 seed. Rains has gone as far as 40-0 for the No. 17 ranking in 1A. Four 1A jumpers have surpassed 42 feet this season, and Stockton’s Kian Coffey is the leader at 43-3.5.

In 3A, Sterling freshman Brady Myers earned the No. 5 seed with a regional mark of 41-10. That ties his season best that has him ranked at No. 13 in the class. Beloit’s Colin Budke leads 3A at 44-1.5, which is the No. 17 mark in Kansas this spring.

Pole vault: Hoisington senior Jonathan Ball has the best mark of Kansas this spring at 15-3.25. Friday’s regional meet in Russell was moved to Monday, then moved indoors to Fort Hays State University where Ball easily won at 15-6.75.

Ball finished second in 3A last year at 14-0. His best outdoor mark this year still leads the class by better than 18 inches.

Junior Christopher Ball finished fourth at state last year with a height of 13-6. He has tied that mark this year and is tied for third in 3A. He cleared 14-0 at Monday’s regional meet.

Shot put: The 1A event features four area athletes. LaCrosse senior Clayton Herdman leads the area with the second-best regional throw of 48-0. South Gray junior Gilbert Peters had the fourth-best throw in Kansas at 55-4.5 to lead the class.

Otis-Bison sophomore Luke Higgason, LaCrosse freshman Kalen Thielenhaus, and Little River sophomore Jonah Nelson occupy spots 12-14 in the seedings. Spots 5-14 of the seedings are separated by just three feet.

Sterling’s Brett Oden has finished the season strong to enter the 3A competition as the No. 7 seed. His best throw of 47-7.5 also ranks No. 7 in 3A. Remington’s Garet Johnson, a fourth-place finisher a year ago, is a heavy favorite with a best throw of 54-2.75 this season.

Larned senior De’shaun Clark also finished the season strong with a throw of 51-3.75 earlier this month. Class 4A is the toughest classification of shot putters with three throwers ranked in the state’s top-nine.

Disc: Little River sophomore Jonah Nelson takes the bottom seed into the 1A state competition with a regional throw of 116-10. South Gray’s Gilbert Peters leads the class at 174-9 this season. That is the No. 4 throw in Kansas this spring.

Javelin: Ellinwood freshman Peyton Duvall saved his best throw for last. His regional toss of 154-5 ranks him at No. 15 in 2A this spring and gives him the No. 8 seed for state. Washington County’s Dawson Miller is a favorite to win with a best throw of 194-11 that is tied for No. 4 in Kansas this spring.

Central Plains junior Lee Letourneau will enter the 2A competition as the No. 11 seed with a regional throw of 150-7. Letourneau’s best throw of 157-10 has him ranked No. 11 in 2A this year.

Hoisington’s Jared Curtis enters the 3A field as the No. 11 seed with a regional throw of 151-8. Osage City’s Carter Swindale leads the classification at 194-11, which is tied for fourth-best in Kansas this spring.