State track preview: girls

Several area girls vying for gold medals in Wichita

By Mike Courson

The KSHSAA State Track and Field Championships at Wichita State University’s Cessna Stadium are always a fine way to end the school year. This year’s meet could be especially exciting as several area athletes push for gold medals, and several athletes around the state push for all-time state marks.

Here is a breakdown of each event, including local competitors and any other notes of interest.

100: Sterling sophomore Ashlyn Kelley has been among 3A’s fastest runners all year. The Russell regional times are misleading due to poor conditions. The class is tough this year with some top-25 sprinters in Kansas, but Kelley’s best time of 12.75 could get her on the podium.

Great Bend junior LaCora Bryant is part of a blistering 5A field that occupies the top-four spots in the state ranks. Bryant sits at No. 4 with a best of 12.10. Bryant ran sixth at state last year but three Newton runners who finished ahead of her will all be in Wichita this weekend.

200: Sterling sophomore Ashlyn Kelley battled the cold but still ran the No. 9 regional time in 3A. On the season, her best time of 26.58 ranks No. 6 in the class. Most of last year’s state field is missing, but Sedgwick senior Shae Ware enters state with the No.1 season and regional time in the class.

Great Bend junior LaCora Bryant ran eighth in 5A a year ago. Most of the eight runners from those finals will be back at state in 2017. Bryant’s best time of 25.73 ranks No. 15 in all of Kansas, but again, the sprint rankings are loaded with 5A runners, including three of the top-four and five of the top-nine 200m dashers.

400: Lyons junior Julianne Snyder cracked into the state field with solid performance at Russell. Snyder still lags 1.5 seconds behind the rest of the 3A field at 66.33. The 3A field is tough with three runners under a minute this season.

800: Ellinwood senior Joanna Strecker placed 11th last year at state in a field that included seven freshman and two sophomores. Strecker will be one of just three seniors in the field this weekend. Her best time of 2:27 ranks No. 8 in 2A. Jackson Heights sophomore Faith Little won a state title last year and leads 2A in both season and regional times this spring.

Great Bend junior Baleigh Fry cut nearly two seconds from her time for a 2:23.30 regional last week. Just 1.05 seconds separates her from a top-three regional time. Three 5A runners have cracked 2:20 this spring.

1600: Pawnee Heights junior Regan Carlson has finished the season strong. Her best time of 5:51.90 ranks No. 8 in 1A. She ran just off that time for the No. 6 regional time in 1A. Sylvan-Lucas freshman Autumn Princ ran a 5:52 regional time but is a clear favorite to win the race.

Lyons senior Samantha Trejo runs at state in this event for the first time since her freshman year. Last season, she posted the No. 5 regional time in 3A but did not qualify due to a tough regional. Kingman’s Bailey Bangert ran the No. 1 regional time at 5:37. Trejo defeated Bangert head-to-head in Hillsboro. Trejo’s best time of 5:38 ranks No. 7 in 3A.

Girard’s Cailie Logue, Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Molly Born, and Lawrence Free State’s Emily Venters occupy three of the top-six spots in Kansas history. Logue leads the group with a 4:45 this year, and her best of 4:44.08 ranks No. 3 all-time.

3200: Ellinwood sophomore Sarah Hammeke ran as well as 12:52 to climb to No. 14 in the 2A ranks this season. Her regional time of 13:05 was the 11th fastest among 2A regionals.

In Class 3A, Lyons senior Samantha Trejo will be looking to improve upon a sixth-place finish at state last year. Trejo has occupied the No. 3 and 4 spots in 3A most of the season with a best time of 12:27. Hiawatha sophomore Elizabeth Kettler posted a 12:20 in regionals for a 22-second gap between her and a group of seven runners separated by just seven seconds. Trejo’s regional time of 12:46 sits No. 7 among regional times.

Great Bend senior Karen Razo has been a talented runner for four years but did not run in the distance events last year at state. This year, her best time if 12:02 ranks No. 12 in 5A.

The 3200m races will be among the most popular this year as Girard’s Callie Logue pushes for an all-time state record. Her best time this season of 10:09.97 ranks No. 2 all-time in Kansas.

Logue has already beat Shawnee Mission Northwest’s Molly Born, who owns the all-time record. Born will be pushed by Lawrence Free State’s Emily Venters in the 6A race. Logue, Born, and Venters all broke the Kansas Relay meet record earlier this season.

100h: Sterling has been a hurdle powerhouse in recent years. Last year, Sydney Wilson won the 3A crown before moving on to Wichita State. This year, Lady Black Bear juniors Taya Wilson and Lexi Edwards are in position to medal as both have top-four times in 3A. Hand times loom large in the quick events, but Edwards still ran the fourth-best regional time in bad weather with a fully automated system in Russell. Wilson ran the No. 6 regional time.

300h: Sterling junior Taya Wilson has been a perennial area leader in the event. This year, she enters state with the No. 4 season and regional time in the event in 3A. The top-two finishers from last year have graduated, including Taya’s sister, Sydney. Last year’s third-place finisher, Taylor Bergman of Chaparral, two Cheney hurdlers, and Wilson will all by vying for this year’s crown.

Ellinwood senior Maddie Hayes moved to the short hurdles this spring and has spent most of the spring ranked in the 2A top-16. Hayes ran her best time of 50.21 at regionals to enter state as the No. 9 seed. Kinsley sophomore Rylee Gleason led the class for most of the season and posted the top regional time in 46.36.

4×1: The Sterling girls will be among the favorites for a gold medal Saturday in Wichita. The team of Grace Rowland, Eryn Spangenberg, Lexi Edwards, and Ashlyn Kelley ran hand-time 51.00 to lead 3A. Even in the cold during regionals, the squad posted a 51.08 fully automated time. Less than half a second separates Garden Plain, Cheney, Sterling, Minneapolis, and Norton atop the class.

Central Plains and St. John each have teams fighting for a spot on the podium in 2A. The Lady Oiler team of Keeley Hipp, Emily Ryan, Cassidy Crites, and Rebecca Stratmann has a season-best of 53.31 but ran the No. 13 regional time in 54.10. St. John ran a 53.79 to qualify.

The Newton girls have dominated in the sprints this season. That has added up to an all-time state record in the 4×100. No other 5A team is within 2.5 seconds of the Railers, so a push for a new record may be out of the question at state.

4×4: Ellinwood’s team of LaTaja Gray, Maddie Hayes, Marie Maestas, and Joanna Strecker enters the 2A field as the No. 14 seed at 4:29.16. Kiowa County and Jackson Heights are likely to go head to head for the title.

Great Bend’s team of Baleigh Fry, McKenna Esfeld, Annie Mills, and LaCora Bryant enter the 5A field as the No. 12 seed. The good news is the Lady Panthers are running their best of the season after cutting three seconds from their time at regionals. St. James Academy led the class by six seconds during the regular season.

4×8: Otis-Bison’s team of Taylor Regan, Cristen Trapp, Madeleine Wiltse, and Anjoelina Johnson ran the No. 12 regional time in 1A at 11:18. The Lady Cougars have a best time this spring of 11:09 that also ranks No. 12 in the class.

Great Bend’s team of Baleigh Fry, McKenna Esfeld, Paloma Sandoval, and Karen Razo ran the No. 6 regional time in 5A at 10:15. The Lady Panthers have a best time of 10:10 that ranks No. 10 in 5A. St. James Academy has a big lead in the event with a season best of 9:36.

High jump: Central Plains freshman Emily Ryan has made an immediate splash in three sports this year. In the high jump, Ryan cleared 5-2 at regionals to enter state as the No. 3 seed in 2A. Only three jumpers in the classification have gone about 5-2 this year, including reigning champ Skyler Saunders of Valley Heights and Grace Ivey, the reigning runner up from Sacred Heart.

Larned sophomore Katie Fischer cleared 5-1 at regionals to enter the 4A competition as the No. 7 seed. Freshman MaKayla Leiker is not far behind at 4-10. Fischer’s best mark of 5-2 is tied for fifth-best in 4A this year. Wichita Trinity’s Megan Elliott leads the class at 5-8, which is the second-best mark in Kansas this spring.

Class 5A’s regional sheet is deceptively low. Great Bend junior Annie Mills cleared 5-0 at regionals to enter state as the No. 4 seed. Freshman Jaclynn Schroeder enters as the No. 13 seed at 4-10. Nine 5A jumpers have gone 5-1 or above this spring, and Mill Valley’s Morgan Thomas and Megan Eckman have each cleared 5-6.

Long jump: Last year, Otis-Bison’s Taylor Regan won the 1A title by 4.5 inches at 16-9. This year, she is one of four 1A jumpers to surpass 17 feet. Her best mark of 17-4.5 ranks No. 2 in 1A, just a half inch behind Frankfort’s Emilee Ebert.

Central Plains freshman Emily Ryan has gone as far as 16-8 this season for the No. 6 spot in 2A. Macksville senior Emma Stimatze is not far behind with a season best of 16-6. Both went 16-1.5 at regionals. With the top-two finishers in the event gone to graduation, Valley Heights junior Kayla Smith and Heritage Christian junior Kate Allen are fighting atop the classification for the gold.

Sterling’s Grace Rowland and Ashlyn Kelley have spent most of the season ranked in the long jump. Both went 16-6 at regionals on Monday to enter as the No. 3 and 4 seeds. Rowland has gone as far as 16-8 for the No. 10 ranking in 3A. Six jumpers in the class have gone 17-0 or further this spring.

Triple jump: Otis-Bison senior Taylor Regan finished third in 1A last May. Champion Lauren Doll of Flint Hills has graduated. The race atop the class has been a good one between Regan, Olpe’s Brianna Vogts, and Rock Hills’ Emilee Whelchel. The three are separated by just 2.5 inches. Whelchel is the reigning runner-up in the class.

Little River sophomore Roylin Brillhart returns to the state competition after a 16th-place finish in Class 2A last spring. Brillhart’s best mark of 34-5 ranks No. 7 in 1A this year. Her regional mark if 33-0.75 gives her the No. 10 seed for state.

Sterling’s Grace Rowland was part of the elite competition at the pre-state meet this spring. Her regional mark of 36-0.5 gives her the No. 3 seed at state. Teammate Taya Wilson has the No. 7 seed at 34-5.5. Wilson’s best mark of 36-7 is the fourth-best in 3A this year. Two jumpers have gone past 37 feet this spring.

Pole vault: Hoisington sophomore Maleigha Schmidt cleared 10-4 earlier this month to move to No. 6 in the 3A ranks. Her regional height of 10-0 has her as the No. 5 seed. Two vaulters have gone 11 feet or more this spring.

Disc: Great Bend senior Kate Warren has the No. 4 throw in Kansas this spring at 136-10. Warren is a sixth-place finisher from a year ago. Valley Center senior Taylor Lattimer won the 5A title last year and is second in Kansas this year with a best throw of 152-7.5.

Chase sophomore Jasmine Weatherman came up with her best throw of the season to qualify at 104-0, the No. 12 throw in 1A this spring. Weatherman enters state as the No. 10 seed. Three 1A throwers have surpassed 118 feet this year.

Lyons senior Cassie Loesch was ranked in the state’s top-25 in both the shot and the disc. She did not qualify out of a loaded shot put field in Russell, but will throw the disc and javelin at state. Her best discus throw of 117-7 still ranks No. 5 in 3A this spring. Beloit’s Sydney Johnson won the state title by more than 12 feet last year and is again a heavy favorite this weekend.

Hoisington junior Jocelynn Pedigo has peaked at 112-5 this season and was ranked No. 10 in 3A at the end of the regular season.

Javelin: Lyons senior Cassie Loesch had to contend with brutal competition in the shot and discus at regionals. A mild javelin field allowed her to advance as the bottom seed with a throw of 107-7. Loesch has thrown as long as 121-9 and is ranked No. 13 in 3A. Class 3A is still tough with Beloit’s Kourtni Hubert ranked No. 2 in Kansas at 148-0, and Nemaha Central’s Kaley Dalinghaus ranked No. 3 in Kansas at 145-9.