High jumper returns to the field after 35 years away

Former state champion finishes third at National Senior Games in Alabama

By Mike Courson

Track is a sport where races are often determined by fractions of a second. Field athletes may not work against time, but 35 years is still an eternity. That’s how long Sonny Hunter sat out of the high jump before returning to the event as a senior in 2016. The former Rice County standout and state champion recently placed third at the National Senior Games in Alabama.

Jumping in Rice County

Hunter grew up in Geneseo, and it was in those early years he learned of his ability to jump.

“I started high jumping when I was like 8 in AAU,” he said. “I can’t remember how I found out I had an affinity for it, but it seemed like I always won. When I started seventh grade in Sterling, I set the seventh grade record and rarely lost. When I did lose, it was usually to upperclassmen once I got to high school.

“It seemed like a gift God gave me, and I had a love for it. I guess I loved it because it seemed like I won all the time.”

Hunter spent his sophomore and junior years at Lyons High School. Under the tutelage of Hall of Fame Coach Garrett Wheaton, Hunter continued to excel at the high jump, but personal problems were beginning to get in the way.

Hunter ultimately dropped out of school, and it was Wheaton who convinced him to stay. “He came to my house and said, “I know you have a state championship in you, but you can’t go to state if you’re not in school,’” Hunter recalled.

Hunter moved to Ellsworth where, as a senior in 1981, he won the Class 4A state championship by clearing 6 feet, 8 inches. Hunter held the Ellsworth High school record when he graduated.

Later that summer, Hunter cleared 7-0 at an AAU meet to qualify for nationals. How good was he? Even in the era of falling state records, there were no high school jumpers to clear 7-0 in the 2016 track season. Only three prep jumpers around the state have gone 7-1 or higher since 2002.

End of a career

That 7-0 personal best proved to be his final jump. Hunter never made it to nationals, and personal decisions kept him out of college.

“That was it,” he said. “I never high jumped again. Most of my adult life, I was basically a functioning cocaine addict. I put myself in rehab in Denver almost nine years ago. I spent 18 months in rehab and got myself cleaned up.”

Hunter’s adult life has been full of ups and downs. After high school, he lived in Florida and central Texas. He had some success in Texas before trouble again came calling.

“I’d had a plaster business down in central Texas, employing close to 40 people,” he said. “I was in trouble with the tax man and they finally caught up with me and took everything I own. At 45, it was like starting over at 18 for me.”

Hunter moved to Colorado, spent 18 months in drug rehab, and basically started over. He went to broadcasting school and landed his own political talk show from 2010-13. After a national round of layoffs, Hunter decided to come back home where his girlfriend’s kids and grandkids are. He did some farm work for a family friend near Geneseo, and is now back to contracting.

A second chance to jump

More than three decades after his last jump, the former track and field star had given little thought to ever jumping again. Then fate intervened via the radio.

“I was just driving to work one day and I heard a radio advertisement about the Senior Games in Salina,” Hunter said. “I had no idea what it was or that they had that kind of thing for us. I called the number and got some information and decided to see what I have left in the tank.”

Nearly 35 years after his last result, Hunter cleared 5-4 to win his first meet back in May 2016.

“I’d already won so I quit at 5-4 because they told me I’d set a state record for my age,” he said. “It turns out I was an inch short. They called a couple weeks later and said, ‘Sorry to tell you this but we were wrong. The actual state record for seniors in Kansas is 5-5.’ I was a little disappointed but I figured by now I would have got that but I have not.”

Hunter attended the Sunflower State Games in Topeka later in 2016 and finished second. “We were supposed to jump at one in the afternoon and I was ready to go. We didn’t jump until five, and I sat out there in the heat all day.

“I didn’t realize what it was doing to this old body. By the time we jumped, I couldn’t even get off the ground. I feel pretty good about being able to finish second that day.”

Hunter cleared 4-10 for the silver medal that day. Wade Sorenson, the state senior record holder, won the event at 5-2.

In September, Hunter had another shot at Sorenson, this time at the Kansas Senior Games. Hunter won the second meeting to clinch his spot at the national meet in Alabama.

Heading south

The 2017 National Senior Games, or Senior Olympics, were held at Samson University in Birmingham, Ala. from, June 2-14. The event began in 1987 and runs every two years. Over the past seven competitions dating back to 2003, the Senior Games have averaged approximately 10,800 competitors, all over the age of 50, competing in 19 different sports.

Hunter was not only competing against other top seniors from around the nation, but also the Alabama heat and humidity…and the metric system.

“They had me a little messed up,” he said. “I’m not very good with the metric system and they were running this pit by metrics. I never knew exactly where I was. I’m not making any excuses. We got up to around 5-3.5, and if I would have made that jump on my first attempt, I would have won the national title.”

Hunter was in a class of jumpers age 50-54. The top-two jumpers from Washington and Florida, both 52 years old, cleared the bar at 1.61 meters, or 5 feet, 3.39 inches. Hunter cleared 5-1.02 to secure the bronze.

“With the drug history I had, it amazed me probably more than anyone that I had any athletic ability left,” Hunter said. “I guess there’s a little bit left in the tank. I’m pretty disappointed. A lot of people think third is pretty good at nationals. I’m pretty disappointed because I know how close I was to winning that title.”

Stoking the fire

Now that he’s back in action, a third-place finish at nationals is not enough for Hunter. The 2019 National Senior Games will be held in Albuquerque, N.M. By that time, Hunter will by 55 years old and competing in the next age division.

“I feel like God’s giving me another opportunity to finish something I walked away from when I was a kid,” he said. “I was the old guy in this year’s age group. “I’ll be the young guy then. I’m focusing now on that, though I am going to go back to Topeka in September to defend my state title.”

Hunter has been in touch with his former coaches in Ellsworth. The school leaves the high jump pit open so he can practice there. He’s cleared 5-6 in practice, but is finding things like heat and humidity matter more in competition now than they did 35 years ago.

“I’ve talked to some of my old coaches around here, and they think I can probably jump six foot again,” he said. “I didn’t do a whole lot of physical training to win the meets I won last year.

“The biggest thing I feel I’ve lost after all these years is the initial spring I had in my legs. I’ve been talking to my old high school coaches about how to get an older body into shape for something like this. I do feel like I have another four or six inches in me, even at this age.”

Over the next year, Hunter will look to improve on his No. 9 ranking in the nation and his No. 56 ranking in the world.