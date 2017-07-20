Raccoon rescue: from grain cart back to nature

Hutchinson woman saves pair of baby raccoons

By Mike Courson

“(Baby animals) are cute, but Mother Nature is not sentimental,” narrator Sigourney Weaver once said during an airing of Discovery Channel’s “Planet Earth.” A pair of baby raccoons nearly learned of nature’s cruelty the hard way. Instead, they were rescued and recently placed in nature rehabilitation.

Katie Gilkey has always loved animals and spent her high school years working for a veterinarian to prepare for a possible career in the field. Her husband, David, sells farm implements, and that’s ultimately how she found the baby raccoons.

In mid-May, a farmer brought in a combine to be serviced. Workers found two baby raccoons in the grain cart.

“They were covered in milo, and they were probably about a week old,” Katie said. “They didn’t have their eyes or ears open so they were blind and deaf – just tiny little things.”

Katie would later figure the raccoons had been in the cart for about two days. At the time, she called around to area zoos to see if anyone could help with the rescue. That’s when she decided to do it herself.

“I wasn’t sure I was even capable of doing this,” she said. “I’d never raised raccoons and I’d never had anything I had to bottle feed. I called around and no one was willing to take them. I didn’t really know any other alternative but to do it myself. I called the game warden myself to make sure I wasn’t doing anything illegal.”

It was not illegal so Katie found herself with two baby raccoons. Not having any clue what to do with them, she did what anyone would do: Googled how to raise a raccoon.

“There were a lot of great resources,” she said. “I guess it must be a common thing for people to find them. The first thing it said is to not give them milk or formula. If they’re dehydrated their stomachs can’t digest it and they’ll die. That would have been the first thing I’d done had I not read that.”

The article said to give the raccoons Pedialyte instead. The electrolyte solution that works to hydrate infants and young children also worked on the raccoons. Katie eventually got the raccoons to drink it and soon their urine had cleared up, just as the article had suggested it would.

Then the diet changed to formula. “It wasn’t cheap at about $20 a can,” Katie said. “They ended up going through about a can a week. It took them about a day or so before they wanted to suck on the bottle, then that was their favorite thing. You would pretty much get mauled if you had a bottle in your hand.”

All along, Katie tried to keep the wild raccoons separate from her domestic dogs and cat. Mostly the coons stayed in the garage with a fan once the temperatures warmed up in June.

“I didn’t want them to see a pet as a friend,” she said. “They thought my big black lab was awesome and he didn’t mind them, but I always wanted them to be able to go back into the wild. I tried to be careful not to expose them to too much stuff they might get used to and think was okay.”

Sometimes they did make it into the house. Once or twice, they even made big messes in the bathroom after they began eating solid food. “They’re like little kids,” said Katie. “They wouldn’t eat unless it had water in it. I had to have a bowl of dog food with water in it. It could be crunchy, but it just had to have water so they could dip their hands in it.”

The Gilkeys were able to watch the raccoons grow up. Two to three weeks after being rescued, the raccoons opened their eyes for the first time. Around a week later, they opened their ears. “Then I knew they could hear us because they would turn their heads if you said something,” Katie said.

Little of this was new for Katie. Her father, Lyons News Publisher John Settle, raised English Pointers when his kids were growing up.

“I’ve been around tons of puppies,” said Katie. “They were really similar to puppies in their stages. They were about six weeks before they started hobbling around pretty good, and even then they were clumsy and would fall over sometimes.”

Naturally, the Gilkey family grew attached to the raccoons. Unlike other wild animals and even some domesticated animals, the baby raccoons always wanted attention.

“I was not prepared for how affectionate they are,” Katie said. “They want to be on your body all the time. I was expecting something like a squirrel, which likes you when you’re feeding it but it’s not really attached. These guys were totally attached to me.

“I have some small trees, and if they climbed those and if you walked away, they were climbing right back down because they didn’t want me to leave. Sometimes they just wanted me to hold them so they’d climb up my leg. I had scratches and I’ll have scars. Their claws are really sharp. You get really attached to them because they need you so much.”

That attachment made the next phase of the rescue all the more difficult. On July 11, Katie turned the raccoons over to Kyla Beavers, a licensed animal rehab specialist near the Wichita area.

“It was very traumatic for them and us when I had to hand them over,” said Katie. “It was like stripping them from their mom. I’m the only mom they’ve ever known. They’ve never seen the world outside of our house and yard.

“It was stressful for them. Kyla has several baby raccoons. We put them in the cage and they freaked out. They’d never seen another coon before. They were climbing the cage and reaching out and crying. I finally told her I had to walk away. It’s like taking your kids to kindergarten. You know they need to go, but you don’t want to leave. You just want to take them back home with you.”

In the end, Gilkey knows it was the right decision. Beaver’s 21-acres include two ponds, a creek, several enclosures, and lots of trails and trees for walks and climbing. Part of rehabilitating them back into nature means going fishing with them so they can figure out how to acquire food on their own.

“She’s able to give them stuff I couldn’t,” Katie said. “I don’t live on 21 acres and I’m inside the city limits so I can’t have a big enclosure outside like she does. I was so grateful I found someone willing to take raccoons.

“I think a lot of it is the amount of time it takes to rehab them. You have to keep them for over a year before they’re ready to go. An animal like a squirrel, as soon as it’s weaned, it’s ready to go. Raccoons are quite a commitment to raise.”

Katie is not expecting a dramatic reunion with her baby coons once they’re fully released into the wild – the distance is just too far.

“(Kyla) did tell us we’re welcome to come see them anytime,” she said. “I would love to go visit, but I don’t know that it would be best for ‘my babies.’ Raccoons are not meant to be pets. They are meant to live free and to do so successfully means they need to leave us humans behind and make a new life for themselves.”

Katie did mention she would be more than willing and more prepared to assist an orphan in the future if there happens to be one in need.