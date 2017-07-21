First EHS exchange student calls time in Ellinwood sacred

Vince Lastra is pictured during After Harvest Festival 2017.

Photo by Karen La Pierre

First ever EHS exchange student calls time in Ellinwood sacred

By Karen La Pierre

Vince Lastra, Class of 1967, and Ellinwood High Schoolâ€™s first ever exchange student, calls his time in Ellinwood “sacred.”

“I had so many priceless experiences,” Lastra, who came to the U.S. when he was 16 years old, said. “So many beautiful experiences.

“Everyone was friendly.”

He said, “We’re all westerners. There are many things common to all mankind even without communication. If you met someone from a very different culture, there will be a lot of common ground if people are good willed.”

More than 50 years ago, Lastra left his home in rural Chile, Parral, to come to the U.S. to spend a year. Parral was a farming community that grew grapes.

One of 12 children, Lastra describes his father as a self-made man. His father grew up poor, the child of a single mother, but who eventually opened up a hardware store.

Lastra says his father was perceptive about people, and could easily tell who would be allowed to pay their bill after harvest and in-kind, and those who would not.

“My father would look at them and say I can trust this guy,” Lastra said. “That was part of his knowledge that he didn’t learn in college.”

Lastra inherited those perception skills from his father and uses them frequently in his job.

Coming to the U.S. greatly expanded Lastra’s horizons and taught him many skills. At EHS, he was an honor student, on the student council, and played football and ran track.

Since he was of smaller size, he didn’t get a lot of playing time in football, but enjoyed the experience of belonging, cheering others on, and getting to know people.

At home in Chile, Lastra enjoyed soccer, but at that time, the game was not often played in this country.

Knowing little English, it did not take long for Lastra to learn English, which he still speaks fluently. He speaks Spanish and English and understands Italian and French.

He says the Carroll and Annabel Manning family welcomed him with opened arms when he first moved to Ellinwood. They were dad and mom.

“It worked,” Lastra said. “I didn’t find that I was that different. I became part of the family.”

The Manning’s were much like Lastra’s own family, with several children and a strong Catholic faith. He believes that they hosted him, not for a year, but for life.

“It was awesome to find the perfect match. It worked,” Lastra said.

He is currently from Santiago, Chile, where he has lived for 48 years. After returning to that country after his time in Ellinwood, Lastra finished up high school. In Chile, students attend school from March through December, so Lastra finished high school with the class behind him.

“There were many priceless experiences in different respects,” Lastra said. “The greatest experience was belonging in a community that was close with all of the implications.

“The people and the way people let you in to become one of them.”

The former exchange student went on to college where he majored in applied mathematics.

He spent several days in Ellinwood during this year’s After Harvest Festival. His trip was possible through the donations of former classmates.

Lastra works as a research analyst for a consulting firm that combines engineering and economics called Inecon S.A.

“You figure out what the (companies) incentives are and what the customer needs to be protected from,” Lastra said.

“I provide support services for knowledge transfer and data acquisition,” Lastra said. The company works both for government and regulated companies, modeling costs and forecasting, which all involves a clear understanding of human behavior.

Lastra has four children and is married to his wife Mariena.