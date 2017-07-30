Signs popping up in support of police chief

Hundreds of signs now displayed around Great Bend

By Mike Courson

As the controversy concerning Great Bend Chief of Police Cliff Couch continues to grow, so too does the number of blue and white signs dotting the Great Bend landscape. The signs, which offer positive messages of support for Couch, are the handiwork of Hillary King and her children, along with some neighbors and other volunteers.

“People can make comments on (social media), but if you see it driving around the streets – you see all the ribbons, fabric, and the signs – this is a visual representation to say we support our chief,” King said. “Could (the council) reconsider its decision to remove our chief?”

In a special meeting Last Monday, five of the eight Great Bend City Council members voted to suspend Couch for misconduct. Council members Vicki Berryman, Mike Boys, Wayne Henneke, Joel Jackson, and Allene Owen voted in favor of the suspension. Members Dana Dawson, Brock McPherson, and Cory Zimmerman voted against.

King is an accidental activist who fulfills her duty to vote every two years but has never gone so far as to have a political sign in her yard. At first, she and the kids just wanted to make a few signs to show their support. The project took off and King now estimates some 500 signs have been handed out to area residents.

“I’m a good painter and a quick painter, and I have really nice handwriting,” she joked. “And I have kids who can help. We can pump out these boards as fast as people want them. There’s a big demand for them right now.”

A wife and mother of four young children, King has felt safer since Couch took over as chief of police. One morning she even heard gunshots as she was loading the kids up for school.

“I was taking one kid to school and I had my baby in my arms and was getting in my car, and I thought it sounded like gunshots,” she said. “We didn’t feel comfortable and my husband and I wondered if we should move. I feel a lot safer now that it seems like things are getting cleaned up.

“Now we’re having this setback where our good chief is trying to expose issues we might not know about, and now they’re trying to get rid of him.”

And that is the heart of the matter for King, her neighbors, and people who are using the signs to show support for Couch.

“I think the looming question is, they had a search community for this chief, an interview process, and they felt like they had the most qualified individual for the position,” said a neighbor who wishes to remain anonymous. “Now all of a sudden they’re doubting his ability to do his job. He’s a law enforcement officer. That’s his job. Playing pitty-pat with politics is not what he had in mind. He came here to do a job. He saw a need and he met it.”

While most of King’s signs have messages in support of Couch, others serve as a reminder for the upcoming Aug. 7 city council meeting. Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir has suggested the city move the meeting to a larger venue to accommodate a large and potentially hostile audience.

“In a perfect world, every single citizen of Great Bend would peacefully be there, wherever the venue will be,” said King. “It would be awesome if it was so big they had to hold it outside.”

King’s oldest children have helped with the signs and she would like them to be able to attend the meeting as well. In that regard, King hopes for a large but well-behaved crowd.

King was going to take Sunday afternoon off to catch up on some household chores. When the predicted rain did not come, she instead found herself out in the yard making more signs. She said as long as people keep bringing by scraps of wood and people keep picking up signs, she’ll continue to make them.

“As long as there is a demand, we’ll keep going,” she said. “If it takes all week, that’s fine.”

King is not alone in her support. The Facebook page Stand with Chief Couch has garnered nearly 1,500 likes in less than a week. Various other individuals have posted other signs or tied blue ribbons around trees and light poles in their yards or places of business.