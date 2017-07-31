Family seeks descendants of Stafford veteran who served during Mexican War

By Karen La Pierre

The third great -granddaughter of Mexican War veteran Isaiah Herring Williams Jr., Charla Hoffer, is seeking information and descendants.

“It’s turned into kind of a big thing,” Hoffer said. “We didn’t expect it to be this big.”

Williams served honorably from 1846-1848 and received a pension for his injuries.

He was buried in an unmarked graved in Stafford Cemetery, Kan. after his death on June 15, 1922.

He “deserves to be honored in an appropriate manner,” Hoffer said. Hoffer currently lives in Oologah, Okla. and had come up to Ellinwood for the Kasselman family reunion last year when this all started.

“Most of my mom’s family were from the Ellinwood, Great Bend, (or) Stafford area,” Hoffer said. “We had wanted to find my third great-grandmother, Abigail Hall.”

So, the family went to several cemeteries, but could not find her grave site.

“We went over to Stafford to visit some of her (relatives) graves, and we happened across Isaiah’s grave.”

The information in the family history was incorrect about his date of death. Hoffer returned to Oklahoma and ordered his military service record and his pension record.

“It was very interesting reading,” she said. Hoffer decided it was “just wrong” that Williams had no headstone and began the process to apply with the veteran’s administration for the headstone.

The application was denied two or three times on minor issues.

One of the issues was that Hoffer needed an address for the grave. With the assistance of the Stafford County Sheriff’s office, one was determined.

The funeral receipt was in Williams’ pension records, and with the assistance of Jay Minnis, they acquired the proof needed that veteran was buried at the site. The funeral home still had the records.

In addition, they also found the obituary from the local newspaper.

It has been a long journey. Hoffer began her efforts to acquire a headstone in October, 2016, and the Veteran’s Administration approved the request this June.

“I think people don’t realize the significance of the past,” Hoffer said. “I don’t think people appreciate the sacrifices that were made so that we can be the entitled generation that we are today.”

She wants to the headstone to show that somebody cared for Williams and that he deserves to be remembered for his service and sacrifice.

The headstone will be delivered in August. A ceremony will be held Sept. 2 with military honors by the Kansas National Guard. Relatives are planning to come in from Michigan and Colorado.

Williams had 59 great-grandchildren when he died.

His sons’ were Grover S. Williams, Gilbert Marcus Williams, George Ansil Williams, Richard H. Williams and Isaiah Monroe Williams. His daughters were Ida Ann Williams Baxter and Polly Elizabeth Williams Miller. Most of the children are buried in Stafford.

Hoffer believes those with the last name Williams, Miller, Baxter, Bailey, Kasselman, Janitz, foreman, Elder, Lee Stick, Casez, Greenfield, Chappel, Barker, Gates, Woods and Eldson may be related. She and other relatives would be happy to verify an ancestral link, she said.

Williams was born in New York and then moved to Iowa. His father had been in the War of 1812, Hoffer said.

All of the male members, including William’s father, enlisted in Iowa in the Mexican War. Williams did not see combat, but helped relocate the Winnebago Indians from Iowa to Minnesota.

After the war, when Fort Dodge was built, Williams moved to Kansas to help guard the wagon trains.

He moved to Stafford to homestead a farm a few years later. It stayed in the family until it was sold to a Kasselman 10 years ago.

Hoffer said she had known of Williams before, but know that she knows more about his life, she appreciates him for his sacrifices.

“It turned into something I didn’t expect it to,” Hoffer said.

Contact Hoffer at charlahoffer71@gmail.com