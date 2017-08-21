Chief of police issue largely avoided at GB council meeting

Council takes no action after missed Friday meeting

By Mike Courson

For the second time in just four days, hundreds of people were left disappointed with the Great Bend City Council. Last Friday, a few hundred gathered at the Events Center in Great Bend for a special meeting. The meeting was adjourned because not enough council members showed up. (click here for the Aug. 7 story)

Monday’s meeting was a regularly-scheduled one, and all council members were present except Allene Owen and Cory Zimmerman. Councilman Dana Dawson opened the meeting by motioning to continue the agenda from Friday’s special meeting to Monday’s meeting. He was informed it would take a majority vote to do so. When Councilman Joel Jackson, who missed Friday’s meeting, walked in late, Dawson withdrew the motion.

And thus fireworks were mostly avoided in front of the largest crowd yet. Late in the meeting, Terry Millard, a former Great Bend Police Department detective, spoke before the council.

“Recent events have made a stressful occupation even more stressful for the officers of the Great Bend PD and other officers in Barton County,” said Millard, a 23-year veteran with the department. “The rank and file in the Great Bend Police Department are ready for this to end.”

Millard addressed allegations the Chief Cliff Couch, who was suspended by a council vote at a special meeting on July 24, had made a hostile working environment at the police department.

“The turnover problem at the Great Bend PD is something that’s in the blood at the Great Bend PD,” he said. “You can look all across the Midwest at numerous departments in Kansas and you will find former Great Bend PD officers.

“There are former Great Bend PD officers at the (Kansas Highway Patrol), (Kansas Bureau of Investigation), and the state academy. There are chiefs of police, supervisors, directors, and sheriffs all across the state. Many of these supervisors are former Great Bend PD officers.”

Millard spoke of additional stresses current officers are facing with the ongoing strife between council members and Couch, and said the department is experiencing a shortage of applicants.

“In any business , organization, or government entity, any good manager will tell you that organization’s most valuable asset is its employees,” he said. “To survive and function effectively, that business must employ, and protect and compensate, its workforce. For the city, this is not just about the police department, it’s for all its employees.”

Millard said he experienced a hostile work force for many years before Couch was hired, and endured that environment at the cost of his own health.

“With (City Administrator Howard) Partington’s recent retirement, he commented about the stress and the effect of recent events and the damage it has done to his health and the health of his family,” Millard said.

“I’m truly sorry if any individual has suffered any harm because of recent events,” he continued. “There are officers currently employed at Great Bend PD who, because of prior terminations, suspensions, and other forms of retaliation, have experienced that stress and even more.”

Millard closed his comment with a bit of optimism. “I hope we can move quickly to resolve this matter in a proper and just manner,” he said.

That was the final listed item on the agenda and Mayor Mike Allison asked for a council member to motion to adjourn the meeting. Despite some protests from the crowd, the council voted 4-2 to adjourn the meeting.

Bryan Harris, a citizen who spoke at the meeting two weeks ago, asked for the building to remain open for public comments. Several residents took the opportunity to speak, often reminding citizens to remain civil in their protests after the recent resignations of Partington and City Councilman Wayne Henneke, both of whom said threats and stress were a cause of resignation.

“If somebody from the group would coordinate, write in to the city, and have somebody do this – somebody who can stand up here without getting a hot head, talk down to other people, and be respectful – write in a letter and asked to be put on the agenda,” said Joseph Trimmer, another speaker from the Aug. 7 meeting.

Laura Millard, wife of a current officer and another speaker from the Aug. 7 meeting, encouraged people to continue coming to the meetings. “We need to keep coming here, and we need to keep finding ways to make this happen,” she said. “Any of you in the community, if you have ideas, bring it out to the council. Put it out somewhere where they will hear you.”

“Go up to the county clerk, get a form, fill it out, and then utilize the right to vote,” said Rose Kelly. “Being a threat and making Great Bend look bad is not going to help anything. Great Bend is a great city. I’ve lived here a long time. We need to be positive. Threats and yelling will not get anything done.”