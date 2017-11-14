Barton County writer publishes second novel

Schneider brings young baseball player back to life for second book

By Mike Courson

Cool temperatures are here and baseball season is officially over in the real world. But things are just heating up in Jim Schneider’s second novel, now available in print. Last fall, Schneider published his first book about young baseball prodigy Quinn Taylor. Taylor moves to a bigger stage – and faces bigger problems – in Too Many Errors.

“I didn’t think I was going to write a second novel until I had some ideas, started putting them together, and it turned into a new book,” Schneider said.

Down to the Last Strike, Schneider’s first novel, is a semiautobiographical tale of playing baseball in Central Kansas. Errors is more of an imaginative story about playing at a higher level in a bigger city.

Set in the latter half of the 1970s, Schneider’s antagonist still sees the world the way a teenager would before the Internet, cell phones, or high definition televisions. Everything is bigger but not necessarily better in the cities of Kansas.

Whereas Last Strike focused on growing up in rural Kansas, family issues, and baseball, Errors moves to bigger issues in life: love, independence, and how decisions shape lives. Can the young baseball player keep his act together long enough to make it to the next level, or will self indulgence cost him everything?

“One little mistake can mess up your whole life,” Schneider said. “You always have to think about what you’re doing.”

Quinn’s story may not be finished. Schneider has had fun writing the first two books and has not ruled out a third and perhaps final novel around the character. “I’ll have to see how this one goes,” Schneider said. “I have a good ending for the next one and I’m playing with it, but I have to see how this one goes.”

Print editions of Too Many Errors are currently on sale at Ampride, 10th and Morton in Great Bend, or at Yours Truly, 2017 Lakin in Great Bend. Copies may also be purchased for $13.50 by calling Schneider directly at (620) 792-3011. Digital copies should be available on Amazon.com soon.

Copies of Down to the Last Strike are also available by calling Schneider, and the Hoisington Public Library has a copy for check out. The ebook is available on Amazon.com by clicking here.

Last winter, Schneider attended a pair of book signings in the area. He is hoping for another opportunity to meet readers sometime between Thanksgiving and Christmas.