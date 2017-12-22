The Grinch steals Christmas from some local donors

By Karen La Pierre

Joe and his wife, Heather Trimmer, and their organization, Wings of Hope, has helped many people over the past three years at a rate far beyond the average giver.

In 2017, they have 35 families with 112 kids from throughout Barton County and Pawnee County who will receive assistance for Christmas from this organization.

“Last year, we actually gave our Christmas dinner to a girl and her kids in Beloit,” Trimmer said. “We drove it down on Christmas Eve because she didn’t have anything.”

The Grinch definitely made a visit this year when Trimmer noticed some cheating going on. He has caught a couple of families taking advantage.

For the most part, Trimmer said, people have been honest and grateful. But those who are taking advantage will face consequences.

“Let me make this very clear if you are caught signing up your family under different names and different addresses eventually you will be found out and you will be banned from getting help from us ever again,” Trimmer wrote on his Facebook page. “When you are found out don’t try to tell us that it’s an accident.

“You don’t accidentally sign up your family under two different names, two different addresses and give us separate phone numbers,” he continued. “That’s no accident. You were trying to take advantage of us and I definitely will not tolerate that.”

As a result, Trimmer said he would like to join forces with other giving organizations in the community to compare lists to see that no one is double dipping. He has already compared lists with one organization and was able to eliminate three people on his list.

If they’re getting help from one organization, they can be eliminated from the Wings of Hope list, allowing them to help someone else, he said.

Wings of Hope is a non-profit completely dependent on corporate donations and local donations. Trimmer says it’s hard to get people to sponsor and then when they catch someone cheating, it’s bad for everybody in the community because they are taking advantage of several people.

In spite of all this, Trimmer chooses to keep on giving. Trimmer had a fine example of giving early on.

“When I was growing up my mom did a lot of things like this for people,” Trimmer said. His mother used to mend clothing for an elderly couple.

“My mom was a very giving and caring person,” Trimmer said. “She passed away, and I needed to carry the torch and help as many people I could too.”

For those with an interest in helping, call 620-617-2812 or message on Facebook at Wings of Hope.