Body found near Sterling

Male body found in rural Rice County

By Ryan Carlson

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in a wooded area five miles east of Sterling on Friday.The Sheriff’s Office was aided by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation. The body is of a white male. The cause of death is still not yet known.

As of this printing, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached for further details. Anyone with possible information can contact the local authorities.