Lyons names new city administrator

Norton-native Buckley to replace John Sweet

By Lucky Kidd

Chad Buckley of Norton has been named the new City Administrator in Lyons, starting March 1, 2018. Buckley, whose appointment was announced Friday morning by Lyons Mayor Mike Young, has been City Administrator in Norton since December 2014, and will succeed John Sweet, who is retiring after over 15 years of service to the city.

Buckley grew up in Concordia, where he graduated from Concordia High School in 1992, then attended Cloud County Community College and Kansas State University, where while working on an Agronomy Degree he worked in the soybean unit of the school farm researching Round-up resistant pigweeds in soybean fields.

After returning to the family farm Buckley graduated in 1998 from the Plumbing, Heating and Air Conditioning Department of North Central Kansas Technical College in Beloit. While in the plumbing and excavation business he obtained multiple certifications and in 2006 he received water operator certification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, and completed a program in Wastewater Treatment Plant Operations in 2010 at Salina Area Technical College.

In 2006 Buckley became Director of Public Utilities in Concordia, a position he held until accepting the City Administrator position in Norton, a community of just over 2,600 population in northwest Kansas. Buckley has completed the Certified Public Manager Program of the University of Kansas and a certificate program in Leadership Studies at Fort Hays State University where he is working on a degree in Leadership Studies.

Buckley and his Wife Kelly have two sons, 11 year old Grant and 7 year old Dallen. In Norton Buckley has been an active member of his church and the Norton Rotary Club, and also was a charter member of Norton PRIDE.