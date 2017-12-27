Herbie: the cat for which the world prayed

Missing cat returns home after nearly six weeks

By Mike Courson

Herbie the cat was living the good life. Then around Nov. 13, 2017, he mysteriously disappeared from his home in Lyons. For nearly six weeks, Bev Brothers asked for people around Kansas and around the world to pray for the return of her cat.

Last week, those prayers were answered. Missing for five and a half weeks, Herbie came home just in time for Christmas.

“Prayer, persistent, constant prayer is what brought my Herbie home,” Brothers said. “The day Herbie came home, I’d felt so bad all night long because it had been five and a half weeks and I’d given up hope. I called the prayer partners and said I’ve given up hope. The lady asks ‘Then why are we praying then?’

“She gave a prayer and said ‘God is good, and God is love.’ That morning there was my cat, skinny as a rail. His underbody is angel white and it looked like he’d been through a dust bowl. He was just meowing and he never meows unless I step on his tail, then he screeches.

When he came in, he was meowing all the time, trying to tell me what had happened to him the last five and a half weeks. We stuck as close to me as a Velcro sweater that day.”

For weeks, Brothers did everything she could to bring the cat home. She called prayer partners in Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Richmond, California and Colorado. Some prayer partners even came to know Brothers by voice. Soon, those prayers reached overseas where a church in Russia prayed for Herbie’s safe return.

Back at home, Brothers kept a constant eye out for the tabby cat with white legs, big ears, and a long tail. During a trip to Ellinwood’s Christkindlmarket earlier this month, she drove some 60 miles searching rural areas. She recently purchased a new refrigerator and the delivery men mentioned cats near Sellers Feedlot. She checked there to no avail.

“I was going anywhere anyone had an idea my cat might be,” she said. “I was going out in the country to look for my cat.”

Through the missing cat, Brothers also met new people. A neighbor invited Brothers to a local church where she learned how to make quilts.

There were some close calls. One night, a neighbor reported seeing a cat drinking out of a bird bath. Too late to do much, Brothers took over food, a bottle of water, and some items Herbie would have been familiar with.

“They said he was trying to drink out of the bird bath,” she said. “That’s what Herbie did. He tried drinking out of the bird bath behind my house. I took over the cat bed, my nightgown, and bed sock.”

Brothers spent much of her time praying for her lost cat and getting others to pray. One night, she heard about the Proclaimer, an audio device worshippers can use to listen to the bible.

“I decided I would put a fleece out to God to send my Herbie home so I sent $500 for an audio Proclaimer, and that’s how I got Herbie home,” she said.

Then last week, the miracle happened. Brothers had gotten in the habit of propping open the doors between her garage and house.

“I opened up my kitchen door that goes to the garage and heard this meowing,” she said. “My other cat, I knew, was in the house. I opened the other door and there was this cat. I had to focus my eyes several times because I couldn’t believe it. I was hopeless my cat would ever come home. He was so skinny and looked like he’d been through a dust bowl. All his white was gray.”

But it was Herbie. The cat Brothers had named after her brother because they both had big ears, and the kitten who once followed her inside that same garage to make himself a new home more than three years ago, was back.

“Consistent prayer, even when you’ve given up hope, and calling everybody who believes in answered prayers and that God reaches down to people and animals,” Brothers said. “Consistent prayer is the answer.”

When Herbie first went missing in mid-November, Brothers put an ad in the Lyons News offering a reward if anyone found the cat. Even though Herbie made it home by himself, Brothers opted to give the $200 reward to a couple who had been treating her with kindness. That reward, as it turns out, may have been another miracle.

Now that Herbie is home, he’s not going back outside anytime soon. His return less than two weeks from Christmas makes for a storybook ending.

“It was a Christmas miracle that brought my cat back,” Brothers said.