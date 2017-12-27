‘Cloud’y Christmas: cat returns home after six months

Missing cat returns home Christmas morning

By Mike Courson

Another cat, another Christmas miracle. Last week in Lyons, Herbie returned home after missing for more than five weeks (click here for that story). On Christmas morning, Cloud went a step further in Hutchinson. Missing for six months, the two-year-old cat gave his family a memorable gift with his return home.

Cloud is the pet of Missy Seibert and her two children, Joseph and Emilee. An indoor cat, Cloud snuck out an open door in mid-July. The family searched for its pet to no avail.

“We posted on sites like Reno County Buy Sell Trade and Pawboost,” Missy said. “We even made fliers that Joseph handed out in the neighborhood. After a month, I figured he was gone for good.”

For the children, it was an early lesson in loss. Even so, mother was there to minimize the pain with optimism.

“Emilee and I held many conversations about Cloud and that I thought someone took him in,” said Missy. “She was always making comments about how she hoped he was being taken care of. A week before Christmas she broke down crying because she missed him. She told me that she didn’t want to think about him being dead. I told her it was possible, but I didn’t think so.”

Then the miracle happened Monday morning. Missy had just fed the family’s other two cats and was walking out the door for work when she heard growling coming from the outside.

“When I walked outside, I saw Cloud and another neighborhood cat nose to nose,” she said. “When I called his name, he took off. I walked in the direction he went for a block, but it was 4:45 in the morning and I couldn’t see anything because it was too dark.”

Missy completed her shift and went home at 10 a.m., explaining to her children what she had seen that morning.

“Joseph bundled up and said he was going to go find him,” she said. “About five minutes later, he came through the door yelling he found Cloud.

“Emilee and I were in the kitchen and I told him there was no way he found him that fast. Emilee went into the living room and she started crying ‘It’s Cloud! It’s a Christmas miracle! My boy came back!! This is the best Christmas ever!’”

Given Cloud’s appearance, Missy suspects someone was taking care of him. Underneath a thick winter coat was a brawny cat.

“We want to thank anyone who might have given Cloud food or shelter over the last six months,” Missy said. “Now we’re just glad to have him back.”