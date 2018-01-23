Ryan fires in 54 against Ness City

Central Plains sophomore sets new career high in 94-14 win

By Mike Courson

GREAT BEND, Kan. –

Emily Ryan has a new career high. That says a lot for the Central Plains sophomore who entered Tuesday’s round-one game of the Hilltop Hoops Classic at Barton Community College averaging better than 37 points a night. Her 54 points helped the top-ranked Lady Oilers to a 94-14 win against winless Ness City.

Ryan, who scored 51 in a game earlier this season and has surpassed the 40-point mark now five times, hit the half with 27 points, nine assists, eight steals, and eight rebounds. She did that despite sitting for the final four minutes of the second quarter and all of the fourth quarter.

Ryan opened the second half with five quick points in the first 30 seconds. She notched a triple-double with a steal and an assist at the 5:46 mark. She went on to score 27 points in the frame and finished the night 9 for 10 from behind the arc and 21 for 26 from the floor. She also threw in 13 steals, 11 assists, and eight rebounds.

“I just do whatever the game gives me,” she said. “Some nights I don’t get any threes, some nights I’m open for a lot. Whatever the teams needs is what I’ll give. If we need more assists that night from me, I’ll give them to them. Hopefully it’s enough at the end of the night.”

Prior to the game, Ryan knocked down 20-plus free throws as part of the free throw contest. She went 3 for 3 from the stripe during the game.

Ryan scored 18 points in the first quarter. Her try with 3:32 to play in the opening frame gave the Oilers a 26-0 lead. Avery Hurley and Rylee Cunningham each added four points in the quarter as the Lady Oilers jumped out to a 30-4 lead.

Ryan added nine more points in the second quarter. Julie Donecker chipped in four points inside as Central Plains opened up a 52-9 lead by halftime. Donecker finished the game with nine points and Cunningham scored six points.

Central Plains set a new state record last year by shooting 71.4 percent from the floor against Otis-Bison. Tuesday, the Lady Oilers finished 63.9 percent from the floor, including a 10-for-17 effort from behind the arc.

The Lady Oilers move to 10-0 on the season. Central Plains will play the winner of the Moundridge/Macksville game in Thursday’s semifinal.