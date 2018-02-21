Class 3-2-1A State Wrestling Preview

Hoisington still a contender for team title

By Mike Courson

The brackets are set. This weekend, the top wrestlers around the state will meet for the biggest tournament of them all. Wrestlers in Class 3-2-1A open at 10 a.m. Friday morning at Fort Hays State University.

For much of the season, Hoisington sat atop the 3-2-1A team standings. The Cardinals took a small blow at last week’s regional with a loss to No. 3 Smith Center, but throw those results out the window. With loaded brackets top to bottom, this weekend’s brackets will favor elite wrestlers more than good wrestlers.

“I think at the state tournament you’ll have a lot more parity,” said Hoisington coach Dan Schmidt. “I like our kids. Five champions, that’s tough to do at any regional. Going in, you get that fourth place kid from another regional. You get a good start and the momentum starts.”

152 pounds

Senior Christopher Ball has made the state finals in each of his first three seasons, winning the last two 152-pound titles. Ball had hopes of a perfect senior season but he enters state ranked No. 1 with a 40-1 record as the favorite to win a third title.

“You just go out and wrestle your best and give God the glory,” Ball said. “Whether you win or lose, you go out and wrestle your heart out and leave it all on the mat. That’s all you can do.”

Ball opens the 2018 state tournament against Hoxie sophomore Wylie Weems (16-17). The winner will likely get Riverside junior Kinstin Juhl (35-8) in round two. Juhl came up one win shy of a state medal at 152 pounds last February.

Ball’s half of the bracket also features fourth-ranked Sean Rall (36-4) of Colby and fifth-ranked Scott Kuder (32-8), of Minneapolis though those wrestlers will meet in round one. Southeast of Saline junior Rudy Rodriguez is also in Ball’s half of the bracket. He placed fourth at 152 pounds last year.

No. 2 Colton Hutchinson of Smith Center highlights the other half of the bracket. Ball defeated Hutchinson 2-0 for last week’s regional title. Hutchinson placed second at 145 pounds last year. Third-ranked Holden Hurla (35-4) of Rossville is a semifinal candidate.

182 pounds

Cardinal sophomore Wyatt Pedigo (34-3) enters the 182 bracket with the No. 1 ranking. He will be looking to improve upon a 1-2 showing at 170 pounds last season. He opens against Goodland senior Evan Peter (33-12).

The difficulty rises after that with No. 3 Matthew Cruickshank (29-3) or Humboldt’s Dagen Goodner (24-8) waiting in round two. Cruickshank placed fourth at 182 pounds last year.

Riley County junior Mikey Waggoner highlights the other half of the bracket. Ranked No. 2, Waggoner finished second at 170 pounds last winter.

170 pounds

Cardinal senior Sean Urban (37-1) is no stranger to state. He qualified as a freshman and placed fifth at 160 pounds a year ago. Today, he enters the bracket ranked No. 3 at 170 pounds with the one loss coming against top-ranked Wyatt Hayes of Scott City in the first tournament of the year.

“I always take pressure as fun,” Urban said of the weekend’s expectations. “I usually take it in a good way and try to use it to my advantage instead of getting anxious or worked up.”

Urban will wrestle Southeast of Saline freshman Sterling Harp (17-19) in round one. The winner will likely see Rawlins County senior Maverick Green (37-3) in round two. Urban defeated Green 9-3 in last year’s fifth-place match at state.

Urban’s half of the bracket also features No. 2 Gable Howerton of Silver Lake and No. 4 Noah Hansen of Plainville, though they would likely face each other in round two. Howerton defeated Urban 5-3 in last year’s semifinals at 160 pounds, and Hanson won a state match at 152 pounds.

Hayes (35-3) will be the heavy favorite in the other half of the bracket. Colby junior Kory Finley (30-9) is also ranked.

138 pounds

Cardinal senior Tanner Cassity (34-3) is a few points away from a perfect record entering state. Ranked No. 5 and coming off a sixth-place medal at 132 pounds last winter, expectations are at an all-time high for Cassity at 138 pounds.

“There’s a little more pressure because I’ve never been ranked going into (state),” he said. “I’ve always considered myself a ranked kid. I always knew I could hang with the top-six in the state, but this is the first year I’ve been ranked going in so you kind of have a target on your back. There is pressure but I’m confident in myself that I have the ability to do well.”

Two of Cassity’s losses came at the Bob Kuhn Prairie Classic in Hays a month ago. He lost a 4-3 decision to Goodland senior Dawson Ensign (38-2), a possible semifinal match-up for Cassity at state. Ensign is ranked No. 3 and went 0-2 at 138 pounds at the 4A state tournament last year.

Cassity opens against Ellis freshman Konnor Pfeifer (30-13). The winner will likely draw second-ranked Luke Richard (38-4) of Riley County in round two. Richard placed third at 126 pounds last season. Top-ranked Kolby Droegemeier (39-4) sits atop the other half of the bracket. He finished fourth at 145 pounds last year.

160 pounds

Hoisington freshman Joshua Ball (36-4) enters his first state tournament ranked No. 3 against Douglass sophomore Kyiowa Greenfield (18-18). The winner will see either No. 5 Zeb Speer (31-7) of Doniphan West or Norton sophomore Cole Amlong (35-8).

Fourth-ranked Jordan Finnesy (34-2) of Plainville is the other big threat out of Ball’s half of the bracket. Finnesy qualified for state at 145 pounds last season.

The bottom half of the bracket includes top-ranked Isaiah Luellen (19-0) of Rossville, and second-ranked Jarret Jurgens (32-1) of Scott City. Luellen is the reigning champion at 160 pounds, and Jurgerns placed third at 152 pounds in Class 4A.

120 pounds

As a third-place regional finisher, Cardinal freshman Cole Steinert (18-11) will have the toughest road at state. He opens against Cimarron senior Braiden Lynn (28-4), ranked No. 5. Lynn placed fifth at 106 pounds last season.

Likely awaiting the winner is top-ranked Hunter Reddick (31-2) of Fredonia. He placed fourth in 4A at 106 pounds last February.

Friday’s first-round action begins at 10 a.m. The first day of action closes with the championship semifinals. Action resumes Saturday morning at 9 a.m.