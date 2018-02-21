Joiner earns Distinguished Citizen Award

Ellinwood businessman earns 2018 Rotary honor

By Mike Courson

The biggest surprise at this year’s Rotary Sweetheart Banquet is that the big event fell on the Thursday after Valentine’s Day. The winner of the Most Distinguished Citizen Award is usually caught off guard, but this year’s winner found out a few days in advance.

“I just want to say thank you for this,” said Justin Joiner, the 2018 Distinguished Citizen. “I’m really honored to be given this from the community I have always and will always call home.

“To lighten it up, I’m pretty sure this is the first time the term ‘distinguished’ and the name Justin Joiner have ever been used in the same sentence,” he said to a laughing crowd.

An emotional Joiner humbly accepted the award and thanked those in the room and in the community for making the good things in his life possible.

“There are much better citizens of Ellinwood who are much more deserving of this than me,” he said. “I accept this only in the context of what all the good people around me have done for me. Most of my adult life, I’ve been aware that I’m indebted to my family, my church, my friends, and my community for what they have afforded me over the last 40 years of my life. I will be indebted to these people and this community forever.”

Shay Kasselman, office manager at Joiner Construction, submitted the nomination for Joiner. That nomination told of Joiner’s early entrepreneurial days of delivering newspapers after school and running a lawn mowing business.

As a child, Kasselman continued, Joiner had a desire to build things – from a wrestling ring for his brother’s WWF wrestlers to rabbit cages for his growing brood. One summer, Joiner and a friend constructed a wooden go-cart, and Joiner’s love of woodworking continued into high school.

“Once old enough to drive,” the nomination said, “he had the privilege of working for the best carpenters in Ellinwood: Mike Strobl and Robert Yarmer, and Brian Schartz. Strobl became a mentor and friend and shared his knowledge in the business with him.”

“Mike Strobl was like my third grandpa to me up until his passing,” Joiner said.

Joiner graduated from Ellinwood High School in 1996. His parents wanted him to go to college so he picked Kansas State University, where he planned to study Construction Science and Management. He finished one year at KSU, then returned home to work in the summer. He decided to attend school at Barton Community College while working for Brian Schartz.

Joiner and a high school friend decided to start their own business in March of 1998. “I knew the math so we decided just to go on our own that summer to do some roofing,” Joiner said. “We ended up getting so much work it was ridiculous. We would always try to eat lunch at John Henrys Restaurant in town because someone would always see us all dirty and offer us an opportunity to do a job for them. I just decided to keep doing it because I had plenty of work to do.”

And Joiner Construction was born. Twenty years later, the company has blossomed to more than 35 employees –one of the largest employers in Ellinwood. The company has grown from two trucks to nearly 30, and a couple of trailers to more than 20.

Joiner still owns the original work truck they started in and drives it in the After Harvest Festival Parade every five years. He plans to drive it down Main Street this year for JCI’s 20 years.

“That was 20 years ago,” said Joiner. “It’s just a little at a time. I can remember my partner and I stayed together until the summer of 2000. When he left, I decided this is what I wanted to do. I was already doing some building projects like small additions and small buildings. I was starting to get some commercial work.

“I didn’t have a wife or kids or anything so I’d invest in some equipment. I started hiring people to work for me. Each year it just accumulated.”

In 2008, after getting engaged, Joiner acquired his first rental properties. Since then, he has expanded that side of his business to 130 properties.

“At that time I was doing a lot of work out of town and even in neighboring states,” he said. “I thought I needed to probably get where, if I didn’t want to be traveling for work so much, I needed to have an income right here at home. My goal was to buy one or two rental houses a year for the next 10-15 years and try to create a small business and income from that to provide for my family.”

Joiner now has investment properties scattered throughout the state.

Joiner Construction has become not just one of the biggest employers in Ellinwood, but also one of the town’s biggest supporters. Justin, along with his brother, Derek, have helped pay for apparel supporting Ellinwood schools and other organizations. Last year, Joiner Construction partnered with Rotary to help build the Splash Pad. With his business, Joiner tries to support almost all local youth programs and activities.

“Any kind of asset you can bring to a small community like Ellinwood is huge,” Justin said. “The biggest asset to this community is not people like me, it’s all of our churches, schools and the people that have given lifetimes of support to it and especially the families that have done it for generations.”

Several years ago, Justin began volunteering as a coach for the St. Joseph basketball team. This winter, as a first-year coach at Ellinwood Middle School, he led the Eagles to a Central Prairie League tournament championship.

“After this award, and two weeks earlier helping with the league championship for the boys, I was very overwhelmed with how nice everyone was,” Joiner said. “That’s the thing about Ellinwood. I was an ornery kid. There were probably a lot of people who looked at me and thought I was going to be no good.

“You show signs of being good and these people have your back and support you for the rest of your life. There are a lot of good people here. I was just fortunate to grow up under them.”

Justin lives in Ellinwood with his wife, Meredith, and their three children: Britton, Jocelynn, and Jackson. In his free time, Justin enjoys spending time with his family, whether it is at the lake or at sporting events. He also enjoys cars, including the 1969 Camaro his dad purchased for him 23 years ago, that they recently had restored.