Interior Dept. pauses protections for migrating birds

These cranes are some of the birds that migrate each fall and spring through central Kansas.

Photo courtesy of Dr. Dan Witt

By Karen La Pierre

For 100 years, migrating birds have been protected by Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Barton County is the temporary home to hundreds of thousands of migrating birds each fall and spring, including the only natural flock of whooping cranes left, who have been protected by this act. At Cheyenne Bottoms in Barton County and Quiviria National Wildlife Refuge, not only can hunters hunt water fowl, but bird watchers can spot never before seen birds.

Every species of migrating birds in North America passes through Cheyenne Bottoms, known as a part of the central flyway.

In a legal memo in late December, 2017, from the U.S. Department of Interior, protections by the Act are reversed. No longer will oil and gas companies be criminally liable if their actions result in the deaths of birds.

The department says the law posed a burden for utilities and energy companies. However, MBTA was used as partial grounds for the $100 million settlement with BP for birds killed during the Deepwater Horizon spill.

On a local level, the protection included birds caught in oil in a spill or electrocuted on a transmission line.

“These regulations were put in place because there were issues with protecting birds along the central flyway,” said Dr. Robert Penner, Avian Programs manager, Nature Conservancy in Kansas. “Taking away those protections is going to have dramatic effects on bird populations.

“These regulations weren’t put in place for the fun of it, they were needed at the time.”

Migratory shorebirds, such as whooping cranes, run into issues such as habitat loss and unregulated hunting. Those resources are being attacked on all sides, he said.

“(Migratory birds) are all on decline now even with those protections,” Penner said. “So with those protections taken off, it’s going to be even worse.

“Not a good thing.”

Birds are a part of the food chain. Rodents eat grain, and hawks eat the rodents. Penner said. This could put the entire food chain out of whack.

There could also be a financial cost to those living here.

“Here in Barton County, bird watching and hunting are an economic boon to the community,” Penner said. “People always think things have to have a benefit to them to be worthwhile.

“I don’t think we are smart enough to figure out what the benefit of each creature on earth is to the whole system,” Penner said.

“The Migratory Bird Treaty Act is one of the foundational elements of bird conservation in the U.S.,” said Ron Klataske, executive president Audubon of Kansas. “This is the 100 year anniversary of that treaty.

“It was before some of the other acts in protecting whooping cranes, eagles, and a whole array of species. It has been used by various entities to prevent problems.

“People in industry can carelessly do things that cause harm to migratory birds,” he said. “Without the potential for enforcement, they can just say “it just incidental, and I didn’t intend to do that.”

“(Enforcement) is very important for preventing needless casualties of bird life.”

He brought up power lines that could electrocute eagles and hawks.

“When these kinds of things have been discovered, it was brought to the attention of power companies who put in safeguards in the problem areas,” Klataske said. “Another example is oil sumps where there is oil and saltwater. Water fowl and other wildlife go into ponds of oil and are unable to fly.

“With the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, they could not keep these pits open but have to put in safeguards,” he said.

“The administration’s approach is disastrous for the ecological integrity of resources of public interest.”