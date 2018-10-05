Berta Dee Archer Obituary

Berta Dee Archer, 97, of Lyons, passed away September 26, 2018 at Country Living of Lyons. She was born March 4, 1921 in Conway, Kansas, the daughter of Oscar and Harriet Bailey Strohm. She graduated from Little River High School with the class of 1939. Berta Dee has resided in Lyons for almost 80 years, formerly of Little River, Kansas. She was a bookkeeper for Hotel Ly-Kan, Pepsi-Cola Bottling Company of Lyons, and Archer Oil Company. Berta Dee was a member of First Christian Church, Lyons, and also served as the church treasurer. She was also a member of CWF, and Love Group. She volunteered for Meals on Wheels and Rice County Food Bank. March 28, 1946, Berta Dee was united in marriage with C.L. “Salty” Archer in Lyons, Kansas. He preceded her in death on July 7, 1979. She is also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Laurence, Wayne and LeVerne Strohm; sister, Beulah Benefiel; and son, Laurence Archer. She is survived by her two sons, Michael Archer and wife Chris of Wichita, and Robert Archer and wife Leslie of Woodburn, OR; daughter, Patricia Jobst and husband Ted of Estes Park, CO; daughter-in-law, Linda Archer of Lyons; grandchildren, Brian Archer and wife Kristi, Holly Miller and husband Chad, Kevin Archer and wife Crystal, David Archer and wife Jessica, Tyson Archer and wife Crystal, and Kristal Lynn Archer; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Lindzie, Bryson Archer, Madison and Allison Miller, and Quinton and Colton Archer. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at First Christian Church, Lyons. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to Bell and Star Fund, Rice County Food Bank or Meals on Wheels in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.