Valley Bluebirds to hold open house

By Greta Showalter

On Sunday, September 23rd, the Valley Bluebirds 4-H Club held their September meeting and elected officers for the new 4-H year. The club also decided that they would be hosting the Halloween spook walk at Trick or Treat on the Trails again.

The club decided that for National 4-H week (October 7th – 13th) there will be an open house. It will be held at the Rice County Extension building on October 7th from 2:00 – 4:00. There will be refreshments, project displays, and Tessa Miller will lead an art project. Everyone is welcome, and leaders will be available for questions.