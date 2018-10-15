HOISINGTON – The Rain Event of 2018

Days of rain led to the closing of US-281/South Main in Hoisington on Tuesday. Many area roads were also closed due to high water. (photo by Mike Courson)

By Melissa Nech

Heavy rain has caused flooding and road closures just south and west of Hoisington. By commute time Tuesday morning, US Highway 281 just south of the tracks in Hoisington was closed to traffic. Shop Creek was out of its banks. Keystone Road was closed as well by noon. Traffic to and from Great Bend was detoured to Boyd Road.

Jerry Morgenstern reported, “From Friday (Oct. 5) to 6 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 9), I recorded 7.6 inches of rain. By 2 p.m. Tuesday, the total was 9.3 inches.” Just based on memory Morgenstern recalled, “The last rain event like this was the flood of ’81 when 15 inches fell west of town. That flooded south Hoisington and Great Bend.”