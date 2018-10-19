Mary Lou Weaver obituary

Mary Lou (Prather) Weaver, 77, of Lyons, passed away October 17, 2018 at Sterling Presbyterian Manor. She was born April 2, 1941 in Lyons, Kansas, the daughter of William G. and Pansy Vinson Prather. She graduated from Lyons High School with the class of 1959. Mary Lou has resided in Sterling since January 2017, formerly of Lewis, Kansas. She had been bookkeeper for Shears Construction of Hutchinson, and owner/operator of Alden Café. Mary Lou attended St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, Lyons. She was a barrel racer in her youth, loved horses and enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles. On October 3, 1983, Mary Lou was united in marriage with Ronald D. Weaver in Marion, Kansas. He preceded her in death on April 11, 1994. She is also preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her two sons, Justin Thiel of Lewis, KS, and Brett Walker of Larned, KS; brother, Jack Prather of Lyons; sister, Clara Mae Richards of Sterling, KS; nieces and nephews, Cherry Hodges and husband Gary of Lyons, C.W. Richards and wife Sheryl of Wichita, KS, Jill Bliss of Tulsa, OK, Jan Dietrich of Tulsa, OK, Jena White and husband Derek of Tulsa, OK, Jara Herron and husband Jason of Tulsa, OK, and Jace Prather and wife Mary Beth of Tulsa, OK. Funeral services will be at 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with Pastor Joel Grizzle officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M., Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present. Memorials can be made to Bar-K- Bar Arena, Lyons in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.