Gary Brady obituary

Gary Lee Brady, 77, of Chase, passed away October 20, 2018 at St. Francis Regional Medical Center, Wichita, Kansas. He was born October 6, 1941 in Johnson, Kansas, the son of Charles and Ruby Bitner Brady. He attended Chase High School, later graduating from Salt City Business College. Gary has resided in Chase since 1961, formerly of Johnson, Kansas. He was a shop foremen at Lyons Manufacturing for 30 years. Gary was a member of First Baptist Church, Chase, 700 Club, and CB-Club of Rice County. On October 14, 1962, Gary was united in marriage with Joyce Marie Casey in Lyons, Kansas. She preceded him in death on August 8, 2011. On May 17, 2014, Gary was united in marriage with Judy Burch in Chase, Kansas. She survives of the home. He is also survived by his five children, Robin Oberle and husband Tony of Chase, Garrel Brady of Ellinwood, and Shelley White of Chase, Joe Ottmar and wife Denyse of Moses Lake, WA, and Kelly Ottmar and wife Melanie of Moses Lake, WA, brothers, Francis Brady and wife Mary of Chase, and Chuck Brady and wife Jan of Valley Center, KS; sister, Anita Sheridan and husband Dan of Raymond, KS; eleven grandchildren, Josh Oberle and wife Lindsay, Ben Oberle and wife Leslie, and Zack Oberle, Kelsie Wahlmeier and husband Jason, Amanda and Haley White, Ashton Brady, Jasmine Savage, Garrett Brady, Kayla and C.J. Ottmar; two great-grandchildren, Gunnar and Cash Wilson. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, Melvin Brady; and sister, Jean Lovaas. Funeral service will be 10:00 A.M., Thursday, October, 25, 2018 at First Baptist Church, Chase with Pastor Charles Kirk officiating. Burial will be at Lyons Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M., Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, Chase in care of Birzer Funeral Home, Lyons.