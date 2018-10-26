Go batty at Fort Larned this Halloween

By Mike Gilmore

News Director,

Hi, Neighbor! Newspapers

Fort Larned National Historic Site invites the public to a bat education program on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the fort’s Visitors’ Center.

With Halloween right around the corner, it’s hard to miss the bats among the spooky characters and decorations. Historically, bats are among the most popular, iconic and certainly misunderstood of the characters that grace doorways at the end of October.

The myths and misinformation abound regarding the misunderstood mammals.

Come out to the Fort to see what they’re all about.

The program will dispel inaccuracies, myths and fears, while exploring the natural history and ecology of bats. Saturday’s program features brown bats, the troubles facing them and what humans can doe to promote bat conservation. A short lecture on bats will be followed by teats and pumpkin painting for children.

All events and activities at Fort Larned are fee to the public. If unable to attend, but are interested in learning more about bats, visit www.batcon.org. For more information, contact Ellen Jones at (620) 285-6911.

Fort Larned is located six miles west of Larned on Kansas Highway 156.