Roberta Marceline Monroe Curtis obit

age 83, died October 31, 2018 at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center. She was born May 6, 1935 in Lyons, Kansas to Virginia Hoyt Monroe and Charles Monroe. In 1957 she married Lee Eldean Curtis. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Max, Ed, Bill and Leslie; one sister, Yvonne and daughter Mary. Survivors are her daughter Carol Curtis Long (Jerry); grandchildren, Samantha, Ava and Ethan Long; granddaughters, Olivia and Lacey Cade (Mary’s); one great-granddaughter Rowen Long. Roberta was a graduate of Southwestern College. She taught music and was an artist and musician. She loved birding along with butterfly and wildflower identification. She was a caregiver to others for many years. She was a member of the First United Methodists Church. Visitation will be on Friday, Nov. 2, 2018 from 1-7PM at Minnis Chapel, St. John. Funeral service will be 10:00 AM, on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at Minnis Chapel with Pastor Wade Russell presiding. Burial will take place that same day at 1:30PM in the Lyons Municipal Cemetery, Lyons, KS., with Pastor Amy Foster presiding. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Gray’s Studio or Shepherd’s Center in care of Minnis Chapel, P.O. Box 34, St. John, Ks 67576.